Attorney General Bill Barr Says No Election Fraud Found

Now this is a big deal coming from Bill Barr The Attorney General and right winger who has been herald a hero on that side of the political fence. That was until his latest comments regarding the 2020 presidential election.

Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Those comments go against everything Trump and his supporters have been saying about voter fraud…and that the election was stolen.

Now they are throwing the Attorney General under the bus. He’s being called a liar and a fool, totally deaf, dumb and blind…and not to mention a fraud and WORSE.

Source: CNN

 

