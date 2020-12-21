Could A White Christmas Be Possible

Snow this time of year for people living in the north east is really not a new thing but for some holiday fans white Christmas is a nice holiday treat. Well if you are one of those wishing for a white Christmas this year, forecasters say there is a nonzero chance of that happening.

Warm temperatures are likely for Christmas Eve, which will likely melt any snow that remains on the ground from last week’s storm. The day is poised to be rainy, with a high of 57, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday — Christmas Day — the Baltimore area could see the lowest temperatures of the season so far, according to the weather service. The low Friday night is 22 degrees, according to the weather service.

Source: Baltimore Sun

