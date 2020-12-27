Police Names Suspect In Nashville Bombing

The surprising news on Christmas morning of an explosion in Nashville was an absolute shock to many. Now it seems investigators have found out more about the incident and suspect that it was a suicide attempt.

On Sunday, a spokesman for Nashville Police Chief John Drake said that Anthony Q. Warner, 63, is under investigation in connection with the bombing. According to NPR member station WPLN, Warner until recently owned a home in the suburban Nashville community of Antioch that was searched on Saturday by federal officials.

A city official told NPR that forensic investigators are now trying to match DNA from human remains found at the blast site to DNA collected from the house.

The Friday morning bomb blast came from an RV parked outside an AT&T building. No fatalities were reported, but three people were hospitalized for their injuries, and dozens of buildings were damaged.

Source: NPR

