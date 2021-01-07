Oh Rudy, Not Again. Giuliani Leaves Voicemail For Wrong Senator

Last year saw a lot of Rudy moments as Rudy Giuliani made many headlines with his actions defending Trumps actions and efforts to carry out his commands and decisions. That same behavior continued in to the New Year and the latest is just another chapter in the book of embarrassing Rudy moments.

Ahead of the congress meeting to vote and confirm the electoral college votes…Trump and his supporters were making moves to gain support to overturn the election. Giuliani was a part of that team, and he made a phone call to what was suppose to be one of Trumps’s allies to gain some assistance in their efforts and left a message. Unfortunately he called the wrong senator who of course leaked the voicemail and you can hear it here:

Source: The Wrap

