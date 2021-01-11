CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Trump Could Get Impeached, Again.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

House democrats are proceeding with the necessary steps to remove President Trump from office even though he has less than 10 days remaining in his term. If the impeachment process is completed it would make Donald Trump the first President to be impeached twice in one term and one this close to the end of their term.

The impeachment article charges Trump with inciting an insurrection by falsely claiming the Nov. 3 election was stolen from him and encouraging supporters to storm the Capitol as lawmakers were certifying the results.

House Republicans on Monday blocked a resolution to remove of President Donald Trump through the 25th Amendment while Democrats introduced a new impeachment article against the president.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Republican’s rejection of the resolution is enabling Trump’s “unhinged, unstable and deranged acts of sedition to continue.”

“Their complicity endangers America, erodes our Democracy, and it must end,” she said in a statement.

“There may well be a vote on impeachment on Wednesday,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., told reporters.

Pelosi said Sunday that lawmakers must “act with urgency” because Trump is an imminent threat to both the Constitution and democracy.

“As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action,” she wrote in a letter to colleagues.

Source: Yahoo

 

25th amendment , congress , Constitution , democracy , Democrats , house , house majority , Impeachment , Interesting Headlines , legislation , pelosi , President , Republicans , Ryan Da Lion , Senate , The Lion's Den , trump

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
The Self-Restraint Officer Eugene Goodman Showed The Capitol…

The self-restraint shown by Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman with the mob storming the U.S. Capitol is rarely used when…
01.11.21
White Florida Man Who Allegedly Paraded With Nancy…

Adam Johnson is suspected of being one of several members of domestic terrorists who attacked the U.S. Capitol.
01.11.21
Man Seen Taking Selfies At Pelosi’s Desk During…

You don’t need to do drugs ♫ is the song that rings through my head when Trump supporters decided to…
01.11.21
Woman Who Attacked Black Teen Over Lost Phone…

Miya Ponsetto, the 22-year-old woman who attacked the black teenager in a New York hotel lobby, sat down with Gayle…
01.08.21
IRS Reveals Some Taxpayers Won’t Automatically Receive Stimulus…

The IRS reveals some people eligible for the latest stimulus check will not receive it automatically.
01.11.21
After Twitter Suspended His Account, Facebook Is Indefinitely…

After all of the racist and outright crazy sh*t that he has said on Twitter that many have warned would…
01.08.21
Trump Might Actually Be Removed From Office. The…

A growing bipartisan Congressional coalition is demanding for the president to be removed from office immediately even though there are…
01.08.21
African American Man On Phone Call
Oh Rudy, Not Again. Giuliani Leaves Voicemail For…

Last year saw a lot of Rudy moments as Rudy Giuliani made many headlines with his actions defending Trumps actions…
01.07.21
The Twitterverse Thanks Stacey Abrams For Turning Georgia…

Though Republicans were successful in their efforts to rob Abrams of the prize in the 2018 gubernatorial election, they failed…
01.07.21
What Charges Can The Terrorists Who Broke Into…

Hundreds of pro-Trump rioters turned domestic terrorists illegally broke into the US Capitol Building on Wednesday afternoon as Congress was…
01.07.21
Close