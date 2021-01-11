Trump Could Get Impeached, Again.

House democrats are proceeding with the necessary steps to remove President Trump from office even though he has less than 10 days remaining in his term. If the impeachment process is completed it would make Donald Trump the first President to be impeached twice in one term and one this close to the end of their term.

The impeachment article charges Trump with inciting an insurrection by falsely claiming the Nov. 3 election was stolen from him and encouraging supporters to storm the Capitol as lawmakers were certifying the results.

House Republicans on Monday blocked a resolution to remove of President Donald Trump through the 25th Amendment while Democrats introduced a new impeachment article against the president.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Republican’s rejection of the resolution is enabling Trump’s “unhinged, unstable and deranged acts of sedition to continue.”

“Their complicity endangers America, erodes our Democracy, and it must end,” she said in a statement.

“There may well be a vote on impeachment on Wednesday,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., told reporters.

Pelosi said Sunday that lawmakers must “act with urgency” because Trump is an imminent threat to both the Constitution and democracy.

“As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action,” she wrote in a letter to colleagues.

Source: Yahoo

