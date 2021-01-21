CLOSE
Ravens Players Are Donating To Help Baltimore City Restaurants

One of the industries to feel the wrath of the covid-19 pandemic has been the restaurant industry. Especially here in Baltimore after restrictions were placed on restaurants in the city limits to try and slow the spread of the covid-19 virus. Those restrictions have made it difficult to create a steady business as patrons are only at the moment to choose deliver y or pickup options ruling out any dinning in options.

Well Players such as cornerback Marlon Humphrey and left tackle Ronnie Stanley, along with defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale and the family of general manager Eric DeCosta, have all donated thousands as part of a movement coordinated by Jimmy’s Famous Seafood owner John Minadakis to help local restaurants and bars.

Currently, the GoFundMe established by Minadakis has raised over $160,000 in just two days.

A message on the fund raising platforms page states:

Let’s do the right thing, and ensure we are able to enjoy a delicious meal and cold beer together when things return to normal.

Proceeds to assist Sliders Bar & Grille, The Chasseur, G & A Restaurant, The Angle Inn and Shotti’s Point Charm City.

Source: Baltimore Sun

