New Variant Of Coronavirus Detected In Baltimore Area

Over the weekend Governor Larry Hogan announced that state health officials the Maryland Department of Health in consultation with the (CDC).  have confirmed a case of COVID-19 caused by the new B.1.351 variant of the virus in a resident of Maryland

The B.1.351 variant was initially detected in South Africa is believed to be more transmissible than other strains. The case involves an adult living in the Baltimore metro region. That individual has not reportedly traveled internationally, which means community transmission could possibly be likely.

Contact tracing efforts are in the works so those who may have come in to contact with this individual are quickly identified, quarantined, and tested.

source: Fox 45

