Body Cam Footage Released Of 9-Year-Old Girl Handcuffed And Pepper-Sprayed

Rochester, NY police released body cam footage of the incident involving officers and a 9-year-old girl who was being restrained and was even pepper sprayed in the process.

Police said officers responded to a call for “family trouble” on Friday afternoon. A total of nine officers and RPD supervisors ended up responding to the call, the girl’s actions “required” an officer to take her to the ground, adding that “for the minor’s safety and at the request of the custodial parent on scene,” the child was handcuffed and put in the back of a police car as they waited for an ambulance.

An officer was “required” to spray an “irritant” in the handcuffed girl’s face when she disobeyed commands to put her feet in the car,

After being treated, she was released to her family.

Mayor Lovely Warren emotionally expressed her concern for the “child that was harmed during this incident that happened on Friday.”

“I have a 10-year-old child, so she’s a child, she’s a baby,” Warren said. “This video, as a mother, is not anything you want to see.”

Source: Yahoo

Also On Magic 95.9: