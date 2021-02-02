Black Lives Matter Gets Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

A Norwegian lawmaker member of the Storting, Norway’s parliament, has nominated Black Lives Matter movement for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

In his nomination letter, he wrote that he had nominated Black Lives Matter “for their struggle against racism and racially motivated violence.” “BLM’s call for systemic change have spread around the world, forcing other countries to grapple with racism within their own societies,” he continued….Recognizing the movement “will send a powerful message that peace is founded on equality, solidarity, and human rights,” and added that Black Lives Matter will be “among the favorites” when the winner is announced in December.

Source: NBC News

