Mariah Carey Is Getting Sued, By Her Sister

Mariah Carey’s sister Alison is suing her after the release of her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

In a court summons filed on Monday in New York and obtained by PEOPLE, Carey’s older sister Alison, is seeking $1.25 million as she alleges that the legendary singer intentionally inflicted “emotional distress” on her with the inclusion of several stories in the star’s tell-all memoir.

Stories like when Alison gave her Valium, tried to “pimp her out and threw a cup of boiling hot tea on her,” Alison’s summons states Carey “presented no evidence to substantiate” the story, which Carey’s sister denies.

Alison wrote that Mariah used her “status as a public figure to attack her penniless sister,” by generating “sensational” headlines about Alison to promote her book. Describing Carey as “heartless, vicious, vindictive,” Alison claims that she’s fallen back into “alcohol abuse” and mentions that she was abused at the hands of their mother, who forced her to attend “terrifying middle of the night satanic worship meetings that included ritual sacrifices and sexual activity” when she was a child.

Source: People

