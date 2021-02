A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Central Maryland from midnight through 12PM Sunday.

Travel could be impacted by wet, heavy snow across the region.

According to the forecast, rain/sleet/snow mix will unfold by 2AM Sunday, with heavy snow falling by daybreak. This system will depart with a light snow/rain mix.

More winter weather is expected multiple days next week.

Winter Storm Warning In Effect For The Baltimore Area was originally published on 92q.com

