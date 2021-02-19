CLOSE
Hip Hop Legend Prince Markie Dee Dies At 52

In some sad news…Prince Markie Dee of the Fat Boys passed away yesterday at the age of 52 in Miami a day before his 53rd birthday, no cause has been confirmed.

Born on February 19th 1968, Mark Prince Markie Dee Morales member of the hip hop group the Disco 3 which later became the world famous group known as the Fat Boys is a big part of hip hop history and an instrumental piece of its foundation and growth. From the early 1980’s when hip hop was gaining some commercial attention, the group was able to gain success and became a big part of hip hop and pop culture.

They released seven albums, one went platinum and three gold. They even starred in a full-length comedy, “Disorderlies.” as well as the hip hop classic movie Krush Groove, and were a part of history performing on the Fresh Fest tour, the first hip-hop arena tour. 

Prince Markie Dee later worked as a songwriter and producer for Uptown Records, collaborating with Father MC and Mary J. Blige. He helped write and produce MJB’s 1992 breakout hit “Real Love” and worked on her debut album, “What’s the 411?” He also worked on songs and remixes for Destiny’s Child, Mariah Carey and others.

He even became a radio personalty and shared his knowledge and history of hip hop and his passion and love for the culture as a radio personality in Miami and on satellite radio.

 Prince Markie Dee a Hip Hop legend and pioneer

Source: Billboard

