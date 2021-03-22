The Buzz: Trump’s Social Media Return, Tamir Rice’s Mom Speaks Out, & Racist Tweets Leads To A Resignation

Inside The Buzz Today:

It looks like Former President Trump is planning on returning to the world of social media in a big way after being banned and blocked from most of the major sites such as Twitter, Facebook, and others. Well it looks like now he wont need any of those sites to get his thoughts out as spokesperson from his campaign trail announced that Trump would re-enter the social media space with a new platform of his own that would “completely redefine the game.”

No further details or comment was immediately available from officials with the Trump Organization.

So Get Ready For A Trump Social Media Platform, wonder what it’ll be called.

Source: NBC

So Tamir Rice’s Mother is upset and speaking out.

Samaria Rice is the Mother of the 12 year old boy from Cleveland who was shot by police officers when he had a toy gun.

and she made it known that she wasn’t in support of social activists like Tamika Mallory and attorney Ben Crump whom she claims have built platforms advocating social justice on the backs of slain victims

“Look at this clout chaser. Did she lose something in this fight? I don’t think so,” posted Rice on social media, who also criticized civil rights attorney Ben Crump. “That’s the problem, they take us for a joke [and] that’s why we never have justice cause of s— like this.”

On March 16, 2021, Rice released an official statement, along with Lisa Simpson, the mother of Richard Risher, who was killed by LAPD officers in 2017, asking them to “step down” and “stand back.”

“Tamika D. Mallory, Shaun King, Benjamin Crump, Lee Merritt, Patrisse Cullors, Melina Abdullah and the Black Lives Matter Global Network need to step down, stand back, and stop monopolizing and capitalizing on our fight for justice and human rights,” the statement read. “We never hired them to be the representatives in the fight for justice for our dead loved ones murdered by the police.

You would think they all would be working together.

Source: Rolling Out

TEEN VOGUE’S NEW EDITOR-IN-CHIEF RESIGNS DUE TO OLD RACIST TWEETS

So Teen Vogue recently hired an up an coming young reporter to be their next Editor In Chief. Alexi McCammond was s due to start on March 24 but never got the opportunity to see her first day on the job as she stepped down before the job even began. Her resignation came quickly after complaints about the hire came from staffers and some of her old tweets started resurfacing.

The tweets in mention are from 2011 when she was 17 years old and consisted of statements like:

“Outdone by [an] Asian #whatsnew,” and “now googling how to not wake up with swollen, asian eyes…”

A third tweet said: “Give me a 2/10 on my chem [chemistry] problem, cross out all of my work and don’t explain what I did wrong… thanks a lot stupid Asian T.A [teaching assistant] you’re great,” read another.

According to The New York Times, her old tweets also used slurs for gay people.

In response, McCammond said: “I’ve apologized for my past racist and homophobic tweets and will reiterate that there’s no excuse for perpetuating those awful stereotypes in any way.”

Source: Newsweek

