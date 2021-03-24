The Buzz – More Allegations Against NFL Star, $1 million Lost & Found Lotto Ticket, & Baltimore Ranked in Most Termite Cities List

Inside The Buzz:

It looks like NFL star Quarterback Deshaun Watson is getting accused again…

Another woman has made claims of sexual assault and/or being inappropriate. The number now stands at fourteen women massage therapists pressing civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson.

CBS Sports reported that attorney Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing the women, said in a press conference that although the case is a civil lawsuit, he is preparing evidence for the Houston police department for criminal indictments, calling the quarterback a “serial predator,”

“The case isn’t about money, and it certainly is not about seeking publicity or fame,” Buzbee said at a press conference. “I personally don’t need it, and these women don’t want it. This case is about female empowerment, taking the power back.”

In response to all those claims, Watson said on social media that the lawyer is indeed seeking publicity and financial gain, saying that he did not know about the class action until a six-figure settlement demand was made.

Source: Black Enterprise

Tennessee Man Loses Then Recovers $1 Million Lottery Ticket He Lost in a Parking Lot

Talk about lucky, blessed, Nick Slatten is all of those things after purchasing a lottery ticket and checking the numbers to realize he had a winning ticket worth more than $1 million dollars. He contacted his fiance ran some errands and got a bite to eat and during lunch is when he realized he no longer had the ticket on him and on top of it it wasn’t signed. So after re tracing his steps he was lucky enough to find it in a parking lot of a auto shop he visited earlier still lying there on the ground.

How many people walked over $1 million dollars and had no clue. Talk about lucky.

Source: Complex

Baltimore Is Ranked On Orkin’s Top-50 Termite Cities List

It’s that time of year termite season and according to Orkin, Baltimore homes are more at risk for termites compared to other parts of the country.

Baltimore ranked No. 15 on Orkin’s list of top-50 termite cities.

Washington, D.C., came in at No. 4, while Miami, Florida topped the list for the third year in a row.

Orkin looked at data from areas where crews performed the most first-time customer termite treatments.

Source: CBS

