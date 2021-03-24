CLOSE
The Buzz
HomeThe Buzz

The Buzz – More Allegations Against NFL Star, $1 million Lost & Found Lotto Ticket, & Baltimore Ranked in Most Termite Cities List

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Inside The Buzz:

It looks like NFL star Quarterback Deshaun Watson is getting accused again…

Another woman has made claims of sexual assault and/or being inappropriate. The number now stands at fourteen women massage therapists pressing civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson. 

CBS Sports reported that attorney Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing the women, said in a press conference that although the case is a civil lawsuit, he is preparing evidence for the Houston police department for criminal indictments, calling the quarterback a “serial predator,”

“The case isn’t about money, and it certainly is not about seeking publicity or fame,” Buzbee said at a press conference. “I personally don’t need it, and these women don’t want it. This case is about female empowerment, taking the power back.”

In response to all those claims, Watson said on social media that the lawyer is indeed seeking publicity and financial gain, saying that he did not know about the class action until a six-figure settlement demand was made.

Source: Black Enterprise

 

Tennessee Man Loses Then Recovers $1 Million Lottery Ticket He Lost in a Parking Lot 

Talk about lucky, blessed, Nick Slatten is all of those things after purchasing a lottery ticket and checking the numbers to realize he had a winning ticket worth more than $1 million dollars. He contacted his fiance ran some errands and got a bite to eat and during lunch is when he realized he no longer had the ticket on him and on top of it it wasn’t signed. So after re tracing his steps he was lucky enough to find it in a parking lot of a auto shop he visited earlier still lying there on the ground.

How many people walked over $1 million dollars and had no clue. Talk about lucky.

Source: Complex

 

Baltimore Is Ranked On Orkin’s Top-50 Termite Cities List 

It’s that time of year termite season and according to Orkin, Baltimore homes are more at risk for termites compared to other parts of the country.

Baltimore ranked No. 15 on Orkin’s list of top-50 termite cities.

Washington, D.C., came in at No. 4, while Miami, Florida topped the list for the third year in a row.

Orkin looked at data from areas where crews performed the most first-time customer termite treatments.

Source: CBS

And that is whats happening inside The Buzz!

 

accusations , Attorney , baltimore , Cities , civil suits , dc , female empowerment , Interesting Headlines , lawyer , Lotto Winner , Miami , million dollars , NFL , Orkin , parking lot , predator , publciity , Quarterback , ranked , settlement , Star , Tennessee , termites , the buzz , The Lion's Den , winning ticket , women

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Chicago Cubs Minor League Player, Jesus Camargo Busted…

Camargo’s future is pretty much over as he was busted with drugs during a recent traffic stop–and not a personal…
03.24.21
Daniel Prude Protest At Rochester Wegmans Falsely Framed…

A report from The Daily Wire claimed protesters trapped shoppers at a local Wegmans inside, but videos of the demonstration…
03.24.21
Obama Addresses Mass Shootings: A ‘Pandemic Cannot Be…

Barack Obama broke his silence on the recent string of mass shootings across American to address the most recent instance…
03.24.21
Woman Dies In South Beach Hotel After She…

Two suspects from North Carolina have been arrested after they were accused of drugging and raping a 24-year-old woman who…
03.24.21
New Audio Confession in The Death Of Kendrick…

Eight years ago 17 year old Kendrick Johnson of Georgia was found dead rolled up inside a gym mat inside…
03.23.21
Nike Partners With National Urban League To Foster…

“The National Urban League has been championing the elevation of Black lives and empowerment of Black communities for over 110…
03.18.21
Suspected White Supremacist ID’ed After Deadly Shooting Spree…

A suspected white supremacist named Robert Aaron Long was arrested for allegedly going on a deadly shooting spree at multiple…
03.17.21
Type Hard R: PA Announcer Blames Diabetes For…

In a statement, Matt Rowan blamed low blood sugar for his offensive comments.
03.15.21
Woman Who Coughed On Uber Driver Arrested &…

In the age of COVID-19 people tend to forget that coughing on someone is considered assault as the virus is…
03.15.21
Minneapolis Approves $27M Settlement For George Floyd’s Family…

The $27 million settlement is the largest in Minneapolis city history.
03.12.21
Close