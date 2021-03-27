CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

WATCH: Chadwick Boseman’s Wife With A Heart-Wrenching Acceptance Speech On His Behalf

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Saturday, Simone Ledward Boseman accepted her husband, the late Chadwick Boseman’s NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor In A Motion Picture for his final performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Tearing up to speak, “As always, he would give all honor and glory to the most high God. He would thank his Mom and Dad, and he would give honor to the ancestors as we now honor him,” Ledward Boseman began.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Thank you NAACP Image Awards for always giving him his flowers. He was an uncommon artist and an even more uncommon person, but the manner in which we lost him is not uncommon at all, not in our communities.”

Bringing it to much-needed attention, Ledward Boseman spoke on the concerns of colon cancer to the black community, “Black people are 20% more likely to be diagnosed with colon cancer and 40% more likely to die from it.” She mentioned that the routine screening age has recently been lowered to 45.

“If you are 45 years of age or older, please get screened. Don’t put it off any longer, please get screened,” she urged, adding, “This disease is beatable if you catch it in its early stages, so you don’t have any time to waste, even if you have no family history and even if you think that nothing is wrong. If you are younger than 45, please be proactive about your health. Know the signs and know your body — listen to your body.”

She passionately directed the audience to StandUpToCancer.org/coloncancersymptoms for more information.

RELATED ARTICLE: Ryan Coogler Still Processing Chadwick Boseman’s Passing As ‘Black Panther 2’ Production Nears

RELATED ARTICLE: ‘Black Panther’ Actor Chadwick Boseman Passes Away At 42 From Colon Cancer

WATCH: Chadwick Boseman’s Wife With A Heart-Wrenching Acceptance Speech On His Behalf  was originally published on foxync.com

Chadwick Boseman

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Barack Obama’s Grandmother Sarah Obama Passes Away At…

The step-grandmother helped raise Barack's father and was a philanthropist to help young girls and orphans gain an education in…
03.29.21
Trial For White Cops Who Beat Black Detective…

The criminal trial of three white police officers charged with beating a handcuffed undercover Black detective during the 2017 protests…
03.29.21
Overturned Conviction For Rape Of Unconscious Woman Exposes…

The Minnesota Supreme Court's unanimous decision to overturn a conviction of a man who raped an unconscious woman has exposed…
03.29.21
N-Word Is ‘Nothing New’ For ‘Bagel Karen,’ Black…

The Black man who fathered children with a white woman shown on video hurling the N-word at a Black bakery…
03.29.21
Mad Maskless White Woman Caught On Video Calling…

A woman, presumably white, called a clerk at the store the "n-word" by way of the "er" version after she…
03.26.21
Family Files Lawsuit Against “Soho Karen” Miya Ponsetto…

Following last December when 14-year old Keyon Harrold Jr. was accused of having a phone that wasn’t his — resulting…
03.26.21
Fired Radio Host Says He’s ‘Horrified’ He Compared…

Rob Lederman, the radio host who was fired for comparing Black women's skin tones to a toaster's settings, has all…
03.26.21
White Headmaster Who Forced 11-Year-Old Black Student To…

A white administrator at the St. Martin de Porres Marianist Catholic school in Long Island resigned on Wednesday after the…
03.25.21
Career Criminal Accused Of Raping 8-Year-Old Black Child…

A predominantly Black Kentucky community is outraged after a judge dismissed the case of a white man who raped and…
03.25.21
Chicago Cubs Minor League Player, Jesus Camargo Busted…

Camargo’s future is pretty much over as he was busted with drugs during a recent traffic stop–and not a personal…
03.24.21
Close