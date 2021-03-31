The Buzz – Teacher’s Racist Comments On Zoom Mishap, MD Man Figures Out Stolen Identity Scam, & A Pfizer Vaccine for 12 Year Olds Might Be Ready Soon.

Inside The Buzz:

Katura Stokes, the mother of a 12-year-old student at Palmdale School District, filed a claim in California court after she said she recorded her child’s former teacher, Kimberly Johnson, for more than 30 minutes as she made racist comments about Stokes’ family,

Stokes said she recorded Johnson when she realized the teacher had not ended the call and heard her make “racist” and “inflammatory” remarks.

“She’s answered her phone for the first time the entire year,” the white sixth-grade teacher allegedly said in a video recording shared with The Washington Post. “I mean these parents, that’s what kind of piece of s— they are.”

In the recording, Newman is allegedly heard saying, “The family is a piece of s—, they are Black, they are Black,” before suggesting Stokes and her son are lazy.

She continued, “Your son has learned to lie to everybody and make excuses. … Since you’ve taught him to make excuses that nothing is his fault. This is what Black people do.”

Johnson has since resigned from her position with the district, a spokesperson told The Washington Post.

Maryland man received nearly $6,000 in the mail and uncovers ID theft plot

So a Carroll County man received an envelope in the mail and knew it was important but once he opened it he saw that it had a debit card attached and it said prepaid, so he knew there were funds on it and he realized that it was for Maryland Unemployment benefits. After a few phone calls he found that the card had $5,764 dollars available. Well he hadn’t applied or received benefits for 25 years but his address was still the same. He also received a letter the same day that someone was trying to change his address.

A spokesperson for the Department of Labor says his case is fraud. Somebody had completely stolen his identity.

Pfizer Is Looking To Vaccine Ready For Adolescents

We now about Pfizer’s Vaccine as it is already on the market and getting in the arms of many Americans but they have always been some uncertainty when it came to given certain demographics a shot. One being children under 15 years of age. Well that might change as Pfizer recently announced that they have been doing trials with adolescents and have discovered that the vaccine is 100% efficacy with kids 12 – 15.

It’s a small study, that hasn’t yet been published, so another important piece of evidence is how well the shots revved up the kids’ immune systems. Researchers reported high levels of virus-fighting antibodies, somewhat higher than were seen in studies of young adults.

