Beauty
Toni Braxton Continues To Give Us Blonde Bombshell And We Stan!

ABC's "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" - Season One

Source: John Fleenor / Getty

Toni Braxton does not play fair. The 53-year-old award-winning songstress has been showing out on the gram, and we’re not mad at her! In fact, we’re looking forward to more confident, fashionable slays from the blonde bombshell.

The eldest Braxton sister is proof that you do get better with age. Her sex appeal is stronger now than it was when she entered the music industry over 30 years ago. Not only is Toni in the best shape possible, her inner glow shines brighter than women half her age. She is among the Black celebrities ages 50+ showing us younger women how to confidently own their sexiness.

Over the last couple of months, Toni has been hitting us with some glorious looks. In case you’ve been sleeping under a rock and missed these slays, here are 4 times Mrs. Braxton gave us haute fashion.

Toni in Lever Couture

Styled by Ashley Sean Thomas, Toni Braxton gave haute looks in a metallic silver dress with a fringed hem designed by Lever Couture.

Toni in Laquan Smith

Whew! Toni Braxton turned up the heat in an animal print mini dress by Laquan Smith. Talk about hair, skin, and body goals!

Toni Braxton’s Walk Challenge

Let’s not forget that time Toni set the internet ablaze in the “Walk” challenge. The singer showed off her toned physique in a black thong bikini with a sheer dress over it.

Toni Braxton in Balmain

When Toni Braxton wore that white Balmain dress for New Year’s Eve, it was a foreshadowing of all the fashionable looks she planned to serve in 2021.

I have a feeling the singer has more jaw-dropping ensembles to bless us with this year, and we can’t wait! What do you think? Is Toni Braxton shutting it down with her stylish Instagram posts?

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Toni Braxton

