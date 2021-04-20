CLOSE
The Buzz – Gov Hogans Plan For Baltimore Vacancy Issues, Walgreens Vaccination Mix Up, And Barrack’s Thoughts On Vaccine Conspiracy Theorists

3300 State Employees To Be Relocated To Downtown Baltimore

According to some numbers jobs in the area declined by 5.6% and the vacancy rate in the city has increased to nearly 24%. But governor Hogan has a plan to help re-vitalize and stabilize Baltimore’s central business district. He plans on relocating 3300 state employees from 12 state agencies to the downtown Baltimore central business district and  there putting some big money in to making it happen as the state is committing $50 million to pay for the relocation.  

The health department and the Department of Human Services will be the first of 12 agencies to relocate.

Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford said. “It is my hope that we will move forward an be able to move forward with more modern, vibrant workspace for our hard-working state employees and that this investment will spur additional economic and civic revitalization and transformation in the downtown business district.

Source: Baltimore Sun

NC Walgreens accidentally gave some patients saline injection instead of COVID vaccine 

Imagine going to Walgreens thinking you’re going to get your covid –19 vaccination and then get your shot only to be told later that …ahhh you didn’t. Well that’s is exactly what happened to 

85-year-old Joyce Funderburk was one of 22 people to get a saline injection instead of the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine at a Walgreens in Monroe. They told her it was the employee’s first day giving Pfizer shots and she didn’t know to mix the saline with the vaccine. @WBTV_News

The store immediately reached out to all impacted patients and administered a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as the impacted patients were available to return to the pharmacy.

The store says the patients will later receive their second dose within the appropriate time frame.

Source: WBTV

 

Barack Obama has choice words for COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy theorists 

The vaccine is one of the things dominating headlines as of late and with so much information out there there is also a lot of misinformation as well. Making it difficult for some folks to make a decision on what they want to do or what they should or in this case shouldn’t do. So when Barrack Obama sat down with Shaquille O’neal and Charles Barkley he spoke on the vaccination and the conspiracy theorists.

Most Black folks who are opposed to the vaccine have expressed reservations due to the abusive Tuskegee syphilis study of the effects of untreated syphilis on Black men from 1932 to 1972.

“The irony is when you know about the Tuskegee experiment, what’s going on there is the government withheld treatment that was available for Black men for syphilis,” Obama said. “They didn’t give them medicine they needed.

“So, here’s a situation where if the medicine is available, we need to take it.”

Source: Rolling Out

…and that’s whats going down inside…

