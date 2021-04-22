Syleena Johnson Checks In To the Lions Den With Ryan Da Lion

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Syleena Johnson has some big releases coming out and she jumped in to The Lions Den to chop it up with Ryan Da Lion about her upcoming unsung episode airing on Tv One as well as the release of her newest album.

Find out about how thankful she was for Kanye and the opportunity to work with him. Also the emotional struggles that led to her contemplating suicide.

She also talks the release of her new album “The Making of A Woman” find out what’s behind the title and how it became to be a deluxe edition. Plus a lot more!

