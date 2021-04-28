The Buzz – FBI & DOJ Get involved in Police Shootings, Beach goer Finds $1.5 Million Of Cocaine On Shore, And Biden Families Plan Info.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The FBI and the DOJ, Department of Justice is getting involved in some of these police fatal shootings.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed Tuesday that it will investigate the killing of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man who died after police shot him during an arrest in North Carolina last week.

“The FBI Charlotte Field Office has opened a federal civil rights investigation into the police-involved shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.,” an FBI spokesman said. “Agents will work closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina and the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice to determine whether federal laws were violated.

The Justice Department is pursuing a civil rights investigation into Floyd’s killing in addition to a pattern-or-practice probe into the Minneapolis Police Department.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the pattern-or-practice investigation Wednesday. On Monday, Garland said the DOJ would pursue a similar investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department in Kentucky, which has been criticized for the death of Breonna Taylor.

Source: WCNC

Florida Beach-goer Finds $1.5 Million Worth of Cocaine Washed Ashore

Imagine just chilling on the beach and you see a package washed up on shore. Do you go take a peek and be nosy or you just keep on walking. Well this beach-goer was inquisitive and checked the package only to find 65 pounds of cocaine. He did turn the package into Border Patrol who estimated the 65 lbs of cocaine at a value of $1.5 million.

Now I’m looking at everything on the beach.

Source: USA Today

President Biden Is Set To Speak More On His Families Plan.

So its been just over 100 days in office for our new President and his administration and hes set to propose some more of his plan, the Families Plan. This $1.8 Trillion plan which includes or national paid family leave, universal pre-kindergarten, free community college and subsidized child care and more.

The plan will be paid for in part through a crackdown on tax loopholes used by high-income tax-filers. Biden also wants to nearly double the capital gains tax from a 20% rate to 39.6% for households making more than $1 million, among other changes. However it looks like he may be in for some push back as Senate Republicans last week proposed a $568 billion counteroffer that’s just one-quarter the size of Biden’s package.

Source: CNN

…and that is whats happenin In The Buzz!

