Should Women Be Able To Go Topless In Ocean City?

This is a question of equal rights and so much more. It also lets us know the state of our society when it comes to sexuality and how mature we are.

Well the fight for women to be able to go topless in Ocean City Maryland is back in court. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday considered whether Ocean City’s prohibition on women going topless violates the Constitution’s guarantee of equal treatment under the law because men are permitted to go bare-chested.

So the question to you is should women be able to go topless in environments where it is acceptable for men to be topless, such as beaches?

