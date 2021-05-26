The Buzz – Facebook & Instagram New Feature; Verzuz Rematch Is Set; Amazon Goes Shopping; & Another Mass Shooting.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Buzz!

Facebook And Instagram Gets A New Feature.

The new feature, available now, includes two new settings, one that allows users to turn off likes when scrolling on the feed and another that allows users to turn off likes on their own posts.

The social media sites are now giving users the option to hide likes, according to the Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri.

The idea was to try to depressurize Instagram a little bit, to allow people to be able to focus more on the people that they care about and being inspired and worry a little bit less about how many likes they or other people are getting.”

You’ll now be able to toggle an option to hide all like counts on all posts in your feed on both Instagram and Facebook today. A separate option will let you hide your own like counts to others. You can also hide like counts on a per-post basis on Instagram, so there’s a little more flexibility to allow people to focus on the content of posts rather than the like counts. Facebook will get these same per-post controls in the next few weeks.

Source: ABC

The Next Verzuz Showdown Is Set!

memorial Day weekend get ready for the next Verzuz battle. Its one that has happened before and now the rematch is here. This Sunday its going down with the two co-creators of the Verzuz Swizz Beatz and Timbaland as they throw down some of the hottest beats we’ve danced to, celebrated, and heard some iconic artists on. So this should be fun, again.

Memorial day weekend in Miami is already attracts a lot of people from all over and and now LIV on Sunday one of the most celebrity attended parties will be the set for the producers showdown.

so big shout as well to Michael Gardener from headliner marketing group that hosts the event liv on Sundays. So get ready Tune in on Sunday (May 30) at 8 p.m. ET to catch the Verzuz battle between Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, streaming on Instagram Live via the VerzuzTV account or Triller. It will also air on TV via FITE

Source: Billboard

Amazon Makes A Purchase

OK so they’re millions of folks that shop and buy things from Amazon everyday but have you ever thought …what does Amazon buy when it goes shopping…how about an entire film and tv company…a big one like MGM. Well Amazon has reached a deal to MGM for $8.45 billion, the companies announced today. Amazon said it hopes to leverage MGM’s storied film making history and wide-ranging catalog of 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows to help bolster Amazon Studios, its film and TV division. I’m sure this has a lot to do with helping Amazon get more prime video subscribers and to compete with the likes of Netflix and Disney Plus.

The deal is Amazon’s second-largest acquisition. It paid $13.7 billion for Whole Foods in 2017.

Source: MSN

Breaking News:

Multiple People Are Dead including The Gunman after A Mass Shooting In San Jose California.

A mass shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority light rail yard in San Jose on Wednesday morning during a union meeting.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputy Russell Davis would not be specific about the number of how many people died and how many people were left wounded, but he did confirm there were “multiple victims and casualties” at the VTA light rail yard,.

He did add He did add that the shooter was dead and that the “public is safe.”

Source: Fox2

…and that is whats happening inside The Buzz!

Also On Magic 95.9: