The Buzz – Covid-19 New Names; Kevin Hart New Netflix Movie; & Idris Elba Joins The Suicide Squad.

The Buzz:

Coronavirus variants are getting new names,

The World Health Organization has announced, in a move to avoid stigma that they are to be named after letters of the Greek alphabet instead of their place of first discovery, 

The WHO said: “While they have their advantages, these scientific names can be difficult to say and recall and are prone to misreporting … As a result, people often resort to calling variants by the places where they are detected, which is stigmatizing and discriminatory.

“To avoid this and to simplify public communications, [the] WHO encourages national authorities, media outlets and others to adopt these new labels.”

Source: CNN

 

Kevin Hart’s New Netflix Movie To Focus On Fathers And Address Black Father Sterotypes.

Kevin Hart’s new Netflix film Fatherhood will be released on June 18 to kick off Father’s Day weekend and he told the “Today” show, “I love the opportunity of being a Black father on-screen in a positive light. Most of the times they’re on drugs, off drugs, in jail, out of jail. To have some sort of positivity behind it and maybe being a part of changing the stereotype,”

The film is based on the book Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love by Matthew Logelin.  The movie is co-produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, along with their production company, Higher Ground. 

On his social media he posted about the movie and said One of the best things about filming my movie “Fatherhood” was that my kids got to be on set with me the entire time….being a father while filming a movie about the importance of fatherhood made me want to be an even better Father.

Souirce: Yahoo

 

And speaking of black men on film…idris elba is back on the movie scene

 and will be playing bloodsport in the superhero flick suicide squad. Now what I found interesting  is that his role was written specifically for him. Writer/Director James Gunn said “I rarely write roles for actors I’ve never met, but I did exactly that for @idriselba in #TheSuicideSquad & couldn’t be happier I did,” Gunn wrote on Twitter during Elba’s birthday in September. “You went beyond my expectations as an actor AND as a human being. I can’t wait for folks to see you as #Bloodsport.”

The Suicide Squad premieres August 6 in theaters and on HBO Max.

Source: People

…and that is whats happening inside The Buzz!

 

