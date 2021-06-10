The Buzz – A Madea Comeback; Next Versus battle; & Voice Of The Culture Award Winners

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Buzz:

Madea Is Coming Of Retirement

Tyler Perry has put his stamp on so many lanes in TV, and Films with multiple projects. He did however retire one of his most successful characters Madea, but maybe not forever. The entertainment mogul tweeted a short video announcing the return of the character that helped make him a household name and a lot of money.

The last time we were privy to madea was back in 2019, well get ready because Made is coming back for another appearance. This one is for a Netflix only film called A Madea Homecoming which will begin streaming in 2022.

Tyler’s reason for bringing back the one and only Madea, he said people “need to laugh, man.”

Source:The Root

The Next Verzuz battle Is Set

Get ready for the next showdown on the verzuz battle stage. This time the ladies have the spotlight again and these two iconic artists hail from the world of Hip Hop and have been spitting rhymes for quite some time. One is the self proclaimed baddest b from Miami, Trina and the other is known as the pitbull in a skirt from the Ruf Ryders Crew, Eve. The two will face off hit for hit on June 16th for the next Verzuz battle music celebration.

This one should have the ladies pumped and hyped up, should be a good time.

Source: Complex

ASCAP Voice Of The Culture Award Winners Announced

ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, announced Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and D-Nice will receive the prestigious ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award to kick off the 2021 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards on June 22. The award, presented to ASCAP members who have had a major influence on music and culture, will recognize their success as creators of Verzuz and Club Quarantine, two virtual events that became touchstones of empowerment through music during the pandemic.

Well those three definitely found a lane during this pandemic that brought a lot of people together and created a vibe that is still going and are very deserving of the ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award.

Source: Rolling Out

..and that is whats happening inside The Buzz!

