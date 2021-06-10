Diddy Reportedly Working On An R&B Album That Features A Tribute To Kim Porter

Arts & Entertainment
It goes without saying that Sean “Diddy” Combs is a master when it comes to the art of producing hits, especially when it comes to R&B. His work alongside soul acts like Faith Evans, Total, 112 and Carl Thomas was top tier during the peak of Bad Boy Records in the ’90s, and he even showed that throughout the 2000s with help from Keyshia Cole, Day 26 and Danity Kane to name a few.

It’s for all those reasons and more that we are 100% here for this R&B album that Diddy has been reportedly working on for a minute now, and our excitement is even more sparked thanks to news that claims he will even have a song on the project in tribute to late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter.

The Jasmine Brand was one of the main outlets to report the alleged plans for a tribute, even referencing an exclusive from not too long ago that confirmed Diddy is working with producers like London On Da Track and singer Eric Bellinger. He’s also had some R&B newbies in the studio as well, even gifting Summer Walker a Chanel bag back in late January for her studio contributions.

A tribute to Kim would make perfect sense given Puff’s visible remorse over losing her. Even though they weren’t together when she died in her Los Angeles home on Nov. 15, 2018, their co-parenting relationship was definitely something worth respecting from the outside looking in. Prayers up to Quincy, Christian, Jessie James and D’Lila Star.

 

Are you looking forward to hearing Diddy spill his heart out to late love Kim Porter? Let us know what you think and we’ll keep you updated on when and how the rumored LP will be released.

Close