The Buzz – Juneteenth Is A Federal Holiday, Diana Ross New Music, And Millions Of Unsold Girl Scout Cookies

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Buzz:

Congress Voted To Make Juneteenth A Federal Holiday

The United States will soon have a new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

The House voted 415-14 / 14 republicans voted against it but yesterday vote to make Juneteenth, or June 19th, the 12th federal holiday is now on its way . The bill now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk, and he is expected to sign it into law.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about Two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.

It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.

Under the legislation, the federal holiday would be known as Juneteenth National Independence Day.

Source: CNN

Diana Ross Drops new Music

R&B legend and diva Diana Ross dropped Some new music at midnight the single is called Thank You and she let it be known that it’s the first single from her 13 track new album that she recorded in her home studio and should be out in September.

She says “This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love,” she says in a statement. “I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time,”

Her last album was in 2006 and she says “I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners,” Ross says. “As you hear my voice you hear my heart. Let Love Lead the Way.”

Source: Billboard

Girls Scout Cookies Surplus

There have been many businesses affected by the pandemic and it looks like the girl Scouts of America are no different as they say they have a surplus of get this 15 million boxes of unsold cookies.

The organization told the New York Times they’ve been left with 15 million boxes of unsold cookies due to the mandated lock downs that spilled over into early 2021. They say the social distancing restrictions prevented members from conducting traditional in-person sales, prompting troops to pivot exclusively to online orders.

According to the Times, Girl Scouts usually sell about 200 million boxes a year at about $5 per unit… but right now millions are just collecting dust at the bakery warehouses in Kentucky and Indiana. A Girl Scout spokesperson pointed out the Girl Scouts traditionally donated unsold boxes to the military or to emergency medical workers.

And maybe we can add radio stations to that list…

Source: Today

…and that is whats happening inside The Buzz!

Also On Magic 95.9: