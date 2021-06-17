The Buzz
HomeThe Buzz

The Buzz – Juneteenth Is A Federal Holiday, Diana Ross New Music, And Millions Of Unsold Girl Scout Cookies

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

The Buzz:

Congress Voted To Make Juneteenth A Federal Holiday

The United States will soon have a new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

The House voted 415-14 / 14 republicans voted against it but yesterday vote to make Juneteenth, or June 19th, the 12th federal holiday is now on its way . The bill now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk, and he is expected to sign it into law.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about Two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.

It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.

Under the legislation, the federal holiday would be known as Juneteenth National Independence Day.

Source: CNN

 

Diana Ross Drops new Music

R&B legend and diva Diana Ross  dropped  Some new music at midnight the single is called Thank You and she let it be known that it’s the first single from her 13 track  new album that she recorded in her home studio and should be out in September. 

She says “This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love,” she says in a statement. “I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time,”

Her last album was in 2006 and she says “I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners,” Ross says. “As you hear my voice you hear my heart. Let Love Lead the Way.”

Source: Billboard

 

Girls Scout Cookies Surplus

There have been many businesses affected by the pandemic and it looks like the girl Scouts of America are no different as they say they have a surplus of get this 15 million boxes of unsold cookies. 

The organization told the New York Times they’ve been left with 15 million boxes of unsold cookies due to the mandated lock downs that spilled over into early 2021. They say the social distancing restrictions prevented members from conducting traditional in-person sales, prompting troops to pivot exclusively to online orders. 

According to the Times, Girl Scouts usually sell about 200 million boxes a year at about $5 per unit… but right now millions are just collecting dust at the bakery warehouses in Kentucky and Indiana. A Girl Scout spokesperson pointed out the Girl Scouts traditionally donated unsold boxes to the military or to emergency medical workers.

And maybe we can add radio stations to that list…

Source: Today

 

…and that is whats happening inside The Buzz!

 

album , America , antional , congress , diana ross , fans , fedreal , Girl Scout , Holiday , Independence Day , Interesting Headlines , Juneteenth , listeners , Martin Luther King jr. , Millions , MLK Jr. , PANDEMIC , r&b , Supreme , surplus , thank you , the buzz , The Lion's Den , unsold

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Gunman Shot & Killed Georgia Grocery Store Cashier…

Laquitta Willis was a cashier at the Big Bear store in Dekalb County when Victor Lee Tucker Jr. left the…
06.17.21
5 Historic Landmarks To Visit While Celebrating Juneteenth

Friday will mark the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth! Wondering how you can make the most of your Juneteenth celebration? The…
06.17.21
Juneteenth Bill To Make It A Federal Holiday…

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday to establish June 19 officially as Juneteenth National Independence Day.
06.16.21
Should We Be Offended By Hunter Biden Calling…

Hunter Biden caused a stir last week when an unearthed text convo from 2018 showed him jokingly using the N-word…
06.16.21
Do You Live In One Of 2021’s Most…

Personal-finance website WalletHub came up with tons of interesting facts while researching America's most fun states in 2021, which was…
06.15.21
Black Woman Is Dragged By Her Hair And…

A Black woman was dragged down the stairs by the security guard at Nellie's Sports Bar in Washington D.C. for…
06.14.21
Amid Calls To Defund Police, Law Enforcement Grapples…

After a year of reckoning since the brutal murder of George Floyd low recruitment rates and increased retirement rates continue…
06.14.21
Alton Sterling’s Family Accepts $4.5M Settlement After Dropping…

Sterling's family moved to dismiss a wrongful death against the city in May, signaling that an agreement had been reached…
06.14.21
Mad Dad Dumps 80,000 Pennies On Woman’s Lawn…

So exactly how much is 80,000 pennies? Enough for one very petty father to make the news.
06.14.21
Elderly Woman Kidnapped And Driven To An ATM…

An elderly woman in Uptown Houston who was kidnapped, driven to an ATM and forced by gunpoint to withdraw $500…
06.11.21
Close