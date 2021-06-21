The Buzz – More Black Stars For Walk Of Fame In 2022, Nick Cannon Adds To Legacy?, Will Smith Announces First Book.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Buzz:

The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Adding Some New Stars For 2022

The 2022 Hollywood Walk Of Fame Class of inductees have been announced and will include some of Hollywood’s biggest names in motion pictures, television, recording, live theater, live performance, radio, and sports entertainment.

Among the thirty nine celebrities’ that made it on that list, fifteen are African American.

Congratulations to Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Tessa Thompson, Holly Robinson Peele, Tracee Ellis Ross, who shared she got her star forty years after her mother Diana Ross, Kenan Thompson, Ashanti, DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hustle, Michael Strahan, Martha Reeves, Marylin McCoo, Billy Davis Jr., Bryon Allen and George Clinton Jr.

Congrats to them all.

Source: BlackAmericaWeb

Nick Cannon Adding To The Family, Maybe

It Looks Like Nick Cannon might have One More Reason To Celebrate Father’s Day. Rumors are circulating over the weekend after model Alyssa Scott posted a maternity photo of herself and Nick Cannon for Father’s Day on social media. So that would make you think that he is well aware of the circumstances.

So, if true, you do the math this would be his 4th child in one year and will be his seventh total. He recently had twin sons, with Abby De La Rosa. He also has two kids with Brittany Bell, and he also has 10-year-old twins, from his marriage with Mariah Carey

Source: People

Will Smith Makes A Big Announcement

Over the weekend he held it down for wife Jada Pinkett Smith on The Red Table Talk as he chopped it up with guest Kevin Hart about fatherhood relationships and more.

Also over the weekend he announced that he will be releasing his first book, more specifically a memoir, Simply titled, “WILL”

He shared on social media and his website the cover of the book, set to be published by Penguin Press on Tuesday, November 9th. and said “It’s been a labor of love,” “I’ve been working on it for the past two years and it is finally ready.”

The book will be all about his life and career and he also has plans to narrate the audiobook of “Will” So you can actually have him read his own book to you.

Source: Yahoo

…And that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

Also On Magic 95.9: