The Buzz – Biden To Help Baltimore Gun Violence Issues; Hammerjacks Is Back, And Five Heartbeats Reunited.

White House To Work With Baltimore On Gun Violence Issue.

President Joe Biden spoke yesterday about the gun violence happening in cities across the us and mentioned Baltimore a few times after a round table discussion at the White House that included Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

President Biden said. “Today’s conversation with Mayor Scott of Baltimore, for example, echoed what we know to be the case and hear from mayors all across the country. Mayors have the power to help shape and enforce the laws in their cities, but they can’t control the laws in neighboring cities and states even though the gun legally bought there often ends up in their streets. Mayor Scott says that 80% of the guns in Baltimore were acquired outside the city. There’s nothing he can do about that, so we have to act,” 

The president also said the White House will work with 15 cities on community violence initiatives, including Baltimore.

Source: WBAL

 

 

Old Hammerjacks Name New Venue Concept.

The name has been around for years here in Baltimore and now is under construction with plans to return with a new look, a multi-purpose outdoor venue made of recycled shipping containers. 

The new ownership demolished the classic paradox night club to create space for its open air space.  The shipping containers will be repurposed into food and beverage stations with plans showing them with a purple and black and orange color scheme. There will also be large screens to watch football pregame shows and other sporting events. 

Hammerjacks will be capable of hosting large-scale tailgates, live performances, and private events. The venue will open in time for the first Ravens home game in 2021. It will have a capacity of up to 2,500 patrons.

In a press release One Owner said “As we open this summer, Hammerjacks will initially focus on being an exceptional tailgate and outdoor private event venue, “We will provide the premier location for Baltimore Ravens games, focusing on a fun, safe and convenient atmosphere for fans as they come out to support the team.”

Things are opening up and coming back

 

Source: SouthBmore.Com

 

Five Heartbeats 30th Anniversary

It’s been three decades since the iconic movie Five Heartbeats was released and this past weekend something special happened to celebrate the culture classic film. The original cast reunited I’m talking about actors Robert Townsend, Harry Lennix, Michael Wright, John Terrell, Tico Wells, and Leon appeared on the red carpet together at The Tribeca Film Festival where they screened the 1991 musical drama.

And it was great to see the pic of all of them and you automatically start thinking about different parts of the movie. 

What a classic.

Source: Black America Web

