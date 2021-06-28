The Buzz – Black Girl Magic Shines At 2021 Olympic Trials, Simone Biles, Gabby Thomas, Gwen Berry & More

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Simone Biles locks up spot on U.S. Olympic gymnastics team

At the Olympic trials on Sunday night Simone Biles continued her pursuit of history. But it wasn’t easy, she under performed at her standards making some mistakes she normally wouldn’t She fell off the beam. Stepped out of bounds on floor exercise. As for her performance she said…But her all-around score was enough for her to snag one of the automatic berths and she will headline the U.S. women’s gymnastics team in Japan next month.

She said “I kind of got in my head today and started doubting myself,” “And you could see that in the gymnastics. But just go home, work harder. This is just the beginning of the journey.”

Source: ESPN

Black Girl Magic During Track & Field Olympic Trial Events

She’carri Richardson already grabbed headlines becoming the fastest women in America in the 100 meters. Now Harvard graduate Gabby Thomas’s Olympic qualifying race not only got her a ticket to the Olympic games but her time of 21.61 was a personal best and the second fastest 200 meter time ever since the current world record holding Flo Jo’s time of 21.33.

Also Sara McLaughlin made history setting a new 400 meter hurdles world record as she makes her way to Tokyo becoming the first woman ever to run under 52 seconds in the event with a time of 51.90 seconds.

Also Alyson Felix, 35, one of the most decorated Olympians of all time and the only female track and and field athlete to win six Olympic gold medals made the team and will run the 400 meters and looking to add to her medal collection.

Source: yahoo

Source: USA Today

The Athlete Activist

Now The Trials did not go dram free, as Gwen Berry a US Hammer Thrower posted a pic of her on the medal podium with a caption “don’t play with me” and you can tell she was visibly annoyed. The reason she had an issue with the national anthem being delayed and playing 5 minutes later than it should.

She said “I feel like it was a setup, and they did it on purpose,” said the outspoken activist, who’s promised to use her platform at the Tokyo Olympics to raise awareness of social injustice in the U.S. “I was pissed, to be honest.”

Once the anthem did play, she did not turn towards the flag and remained facing the stands with an activist athlete t-shirt.

She says “My purpose and my mission is bigger than sports,”

“I’m here to represent those … who died due to systemic racism. That’s the important part. That’s why I’m going. That’s why I’m here today.”

Source: People

