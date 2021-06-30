The Buzz – Bill Cosby Gets Out Of Jail; The KKK Is Recruiting; Woman, Seventy Six, Sent Back To Jail; & More Election Issues

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Buzz:

First Breaking News…

Bill Cosby got his get out of jail card after a court overturns his sex assault conviction and more importantly bars any further prosecution.

So in shocking news the Pennsylvania supreme court has thrown out his case after finding an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case and the 83-year-old comedian will be released from prison.

Now Bill Cosby was one of the first celebrities tried and convicted in the #MeToo era and was charged back in 2015. He’s served more than two years of a three- to 10-year sentence.

I cant wait to hear what he has to say once he’s out

Source: CNBC

KKK Applications Asking for Blood Type, Lineage Handed Out in Indiana

So we know this country is still dealing with race issues and there are hate groups that are growing and being created but one of the oldest white supremacy groups in this country is the KKK and in Indiana they are looking to add to their numbers.

The KKK’s recruitment efforts included placing flyers in peoples driveways which were reported to have come from the Church of the National Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, claiming to be religious materials even though they had application forms attached and were clearly seeking new KKK members. The forms asked those wanting to join for their blood type, race, and home address, as well as confirmation that they are white, not Jewish, and that they support the segregation of races.

The letter that came with the KKK application stated its intentions are not to “threaten anyone.”

Source: Newsweek

ELDERLY BLACK WOMAN SENT BACK TO PRISON FOR NOT ANSWERING HER PHONE DURING COMPUTER CLASS

Now have you heard about the 76 year old black woman that was sent back to prison because she did not answer her phone. Well Gwen Levis was sixteen years into serving her twenty four year sentence and was one of the 4,500 prisoners sent to home confinement as a precaution to spreading COVID-19 in jails.

Well she moved back to Baltimore to be with her 94-year-old mother and was volunteering with prison advocacy organizations in hopes of getting a paid position.

well while she was attending a class at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor officials noticed that her ankle monitor wasn’t at her home address. She didn’t answer her phone for a few hours, and officials couldn’t get in touch with her. When her ankle monitor showed back up at her mother’s house. Despite her being at a class, and them knowing it, the Bureau of Prisons labeled it as an “escape.” and is now back in jail.

Source: Black Enterprise

Election Issues With New York Mayoral Election

As the race for New York’s’ next mayor is on the line and its close but then maybe not after election officials admitted they accidentally included “test” results in the vote count, resulting in 135,000 extra ballots.

The board of elections clarified their screw-up in a tweet last night. Saying “It has been determined that ballot images used for testing were not cleared from the Election Management System (EMS),”

“When the cast votes were extracted for the first pull of RCV {ranked choice voting} results, it included both test and election night results, producing approximately 135,000 additional records,”

A total of 219,944 ballots “with no choices left” were listed as “inactive.” But the city still has yet to count more than 124,000 absentee ballots sent by mail.

Source: NY Post

…and that is whats happening inside The Buzz!

Also On Magic 95.9: