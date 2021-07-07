The Buzz
The Buzz – No Olympics For USA's Fastest Woman, Haiti's President Assassinated, & Suzanne Douglass Passes.

The Buzz:

America’s Fastest Women Olympic Dream Will Have To Wait

Well there has been an update to the Americas fastest woman and her chance to still be able to run in the upcoming olympic games. There was still a possibility for her to make the relay team  after her 30 days suspension was up.  The USATF had two discretionary picks beyond the top four finishers in the 100-meter final at trials to build the relay team but chose not to offer a spot to Richardson and stops any chance of her competing and getting a medal in what would be her first Olympic games.

In a statement from USA Track and Field said it was “incredibly sympathetic toward Sha’Carri Richardson’s extenuating circumstances” and “fully agrees” that international rules regarding marijuana should be reevaluated.

“So while our heartfelt understanding lies with Sha’Carri, we must also maintain fairness for all of the athletes who attempted to realize their dreams by securing a place on the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team,” 

I think this is going  to motivate her even more…shes only 21 they’ve got to deal with her in this sport for years to come.

Source: ESPN

 

Haiti Faces Unrest As President Is Assassinated

Haiti the first Black republic and first to gain its independence is back in the news as Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in an attack on his private residence early Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the country’s interim prime minister, who called the killing a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act.” The First Lady Martine Moïse was shot in the overnight attack as well was hospitalized.

The Prime Minister said in a statement “The country’s security situation is under the control of the National Police of Haiti and the Armed Forces of Haiti,”  “Democracy and the republic will win.”

Haiti has been having major economic, political, and social challenges and this adds to the list of obstacles the country faces moving ahead. 

Source: CNBC

 

Actress Suzzanne Douglas Dead At 64…

A cause of death was not immediately announced. But she had a very extensive career and appeared in many roles like her lead role in Tap in 1989, in which she won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. She starred in to star in other feature films such as The InkwellJason’s Lyric, and How Stella Got Her Groove Back. In 2015, she portrayed Cissy Houston in the Lifetime biopic Whitney.

Douglas appeared in a number of TV sitcoms and dramas over the course of her career as well.

To Suzzane Douglass we say thank you…

Source: Essence

…and that is whats happening inside The Buzz

 

