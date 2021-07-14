The Buzz
The Buzz – New R&B Super Group, Shonda Rhimes Gets New Deal, And Popeyes New Item

Carl Thomas, Dave Hollister and Donell Jones Form New R&B Supergroup

Sometimes artists come together and form groups and sometimes it works. This one sounds like it has the makings of something special for music and R&B.

Well get ready for a NEW R&B Super group “The Chi” with members Carl Thomas, Dave Hollister, and Donnell Jones. 

Yeah, Donnell Jones made the announcement recently on his social media page with the caption. “Yesssss it’s happening! The level of music and songwriting will be impeccable and you already know the voices! It’s only right for us to come together and represent Chicago and R&B to the fullest.” 

There has been no official release date on The Chi’s first single or project.

This could be good…real good.

Source: Rated R&B 

 

Shonda Rhimes Gets New Netflix Deal

Shonda Rhimes has been dominating the tv/film creative space just check her resume with hit shows like Greys Anatomy, Scandal, How To get Away With Murder, etc. Successful shows like those led to her huge mega deal with Netflix and her success continued there as well with shows like Bridgerton which became the most-watched show in Netflix’s history. So before her current contract expires with Netflix, they decided to renegotiate her deal which  with built-in bonuses, sees her going from being paid “merely” $100 to $150 million up to a gargantuan $300 to $400 million to create more shows, live experiences and other content for the next five years for Netflix.

Can you say Chi Ching $

Source: Rolling Out

 

Popeyes New Menu Item

Remember how  crazy people were getting over the Popeye chicken sandwich. Well Popeye’s is trying to build the same hype again with the announcement of its newest menu item… Chicken Nuggets.

According to a press release obtained by Fox 8, the popular fried chicken chain restaurant says these new nuggets will be “unlike anything you may have experienced before” and hopes that their iteration will be a “reset for the standard chicken nugget.”

President of Popeye’s Americas said “We believe that these piece(s) of crunchy, juicy, delicious chicken will have guests question how they ever enjoyed chicken nuggets before this,” and “Just like our game-changing Chicken Sandwich, our new Chicken Nuggets are unlike anything you may have experienced before.”

Source: Roots

…and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz! 

Close