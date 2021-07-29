The Buzz – Barack NBA Bound, Will Smith Is King Richard, And Baltimore Tree Equity

The Buzz
The Buzz:

 

Barack Obama is Getting In The NBA

We know and seen # 44 former President Barrack Obama loves and can even play a little basketball. Well it looks like Barrack will be taking his talents to the NBA. Yes , well not as a player but the league announced that he is now a strategic partner for NBA Africa and will help the  league’s social responsibility efforts on the continent.

Obama said in a statement “The NBA has always been a great ambassador for the United States — using the game to create deeper connections around the world, and in Africa, basketball has the power to promote opportunity, wellness, equality, and empowerment across the continent,”

Basketball in Africa is continuing to grow as the BAL, in their first season, featured 12 teams from 12 countries and the leagued televised games in 215 countries and territories.

Barack taking his talents to the NBA

Source: Yahoo

 

 

Will Smith’s Got Another One

Will Smith is at it again with what looks to be and could possibly end up being one of those Oscar worthy performances for his role as the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams, in the upcoming movie King Richard .

Now the trailers are making their way around the media circuit and it looks good…real good.

Based on the true story that will inspire the world, Warner Bros. Pictures’ “King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever. 

“King Richard” is slated for U.S. release on November 19, 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max via the Ad-Free plan.

Cant wait!

Source: WBAL

 

Baltimore Tree Trust works to change tree equity in city neighborhoods

We know there are a lot of resources that are just not available or made available in certain low income and communities of color and there is one more that can be added to that list. Trees!.  Yes many of Baltimore’s neighborhoods don’t have trees. 

One group in Baltimore is trying to change tree equity in Baltimore.

Malcolm Wilson is a tree care manager for the Baltimore Tree Trust.

And says “Bringing these trees to urban-challenged communities – by that I mean communities that have very little tree canopies, very little shade excessive heat,”

He said in more affluent areas that have more tree canopy you see higher property values, fewer human health impacts and lower utilities.

Since 2012, the tree trust has planted 10,000 trees in Baltimore and just this past spring, planted 1,200 in various neighborhoods.

Tree Equity…I love it!

Source: WBAL

…and that is whats happening inside The Buzz!

