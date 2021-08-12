Celebrity News
Comedian Gary Owen Got Jumped and Required Stiches !?

Build Presents Gary Owen Discussing His Comedy Special "Gary Owen: I Got My Associates"

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

2021 has not been the year for comedian Gary Owen.  First it was announced via his wife of  nearly 18 years Kenya Duke that she and Gary Owen were getting a divorce.  Then the mud slinging started when Kenya Duke said that the comedian/actor Gary Owen wasn’t taking care of his kids, however that accusation came before Kenya Duke went in on his alleged Miss New Booty via social media.  Needless to say their marital discord has been playing out virally in real time, with rumors of babies outside the marriage and affairs.  Things have been quiet a little quiet on the estranged couple front but it seems Gary Owen has attracted some other attention as he posted on his personal Instagram that he got jumped by two guys and required some medical attention.

According to Gary Owen’s Instagram post allegedly two guys snuck up behind Gary Owen, jumped him and started throwing blows.  Gary Owen referring to the guys as trailer park homies said he shocked them when he went Cuba Gooding Jr. In Boyz In The Hood on them causing them to run away.  Gary Owen is okay, ending up with some stiches, the guys who jumped him were caught and are resting comfortably in jail.

Crazy, right!?  We will be keeping Gary Owen in our prayers.

Take a look at Gary Owen’s photo post below

Comedian Gary Owen Got Jumped and Required Stiches !?  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Gary Owen

