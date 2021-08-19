The Buzz – One Arm Ball Player Gets Scholarship, Morgan State Univ Raises Minimum Wage, & MD Nursing Home Staff Required To Get Vaccination

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

One-Armed Internet Sensation Hansel Emmanuel Donato Domínguez Receives D1 Basketball Offer From HBCU

Sometimes there are stories that show you how resilient we can be as human beings and this story is one of those inspirational stories.

Hansel Emmanuel Donato Domínguez now seventeen years old lost his arm when he was 6 when a wall crumbled and fell on his arm which had to be amputated. But he did not let the loss of his arm stop his drive and passion for basketball and life. So forward to 2021 Hansel has made a name for himself in the basketball world and across the globe becoming an internet sensation as more videos circulate showing off his amazing basketball skills. Skills that make him one of the best young basketball players in the country, despite having only one arm. Dunking, dribbling, step back jump shots this kid does it all and at a high level and I’m happy to announce that he just received a division 1 scholarship from HBCU Tennessee State University to play basketball.

Congratulations to that young man.

Source: The Root

Speaking of HBCU’s…

Morgan State University is making some big changes that affect employees and faculty. First they are implementing a new $15 hour minimum wage for its hourly employees. The effects have already taken place beginning earlier this month. will also convert contract employees to full-time wages with benefits. The university will also increase the adjunct faculty pay to attract and retain high-quality instructors for courses at all levels.

Morgan State University President David K. Wilson said in a release. “Coming from the apex of the pandemic, when many of our contractual employees were still showing up to work and serving on the front line to keep things going despite COVID’s impact on their own families, the workforce inequities were made clear, including those on our own campus. For Morgan to ascend to the next level of national prominence, our first order of business must be to make our Morgan family whole.”

Source: Black Enterprise

Nursing home, hospital staff must get COVID-19 vaccine or be subject to testing

The governor of MD, Larry Hogan, said there is concern about rising cases at the state’s nursing homes.

And effective immediately, the Maryland Department of Health is issuing new vaccination protocols for all of the 227 nursing homes and all hospitals in the state, requiring every employee to provide proof of vaccination or be subject to regular testing.

All employees will be required to get their first shot by Sept. 1.

Nursing homes that fail to comply with the protocols and/or fail to report their vaccination data will be subject to increased fines, civil penalties and additional enforcement actions.

Source: WBAL

