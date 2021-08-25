The Buzz – Kanye West: Not For Long, White High School Students Go Viral, & Only Fans Is Back.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West Won’t Be Kanye West Anymore…

Well that’s if a judge approves his name change. Yup, Kanye has formally filed for a name change in LA. His plan is to change his birth name Kanye Omari West to his longtime nickname “YE”

And according to what TMZ reports they say Fact is, in California, unless there’s evidence a name change is designed to commit fraud or other shenanigans … the judge will approve it. So, this will get a sign off by the judge.

Pitchfork has contacted his representatives for comment. The rapper’s name change comes amid preparations for his third listening event for Donda. And he’s currently in the process of replicating his childhood home in Chicago’s Soldier Field ahead of the event on Thursday.

Source: TMZ / Pitchfork

And as some things change some things stay the same… theres a high school in Salinas california that have some of its white students that were in a video that went viral showing them torturing a Black doll they named Shaniqua. which shows a number of students from Salinas High School in Salinas, using racial slurs while holding the doll. The students abused the doll, stomped on it, ran over it with a fellow student’s car, and put the doll in various sexual positions, according to Newsweek.

The video was posted to an Instagram account called “Shaniqua.shs,” and after going viral viral, the account was made private and later deleted.

Following backlash, The Salinas Union High School District issued a statement on their website:

“THE SUHSD DOES NOT CONDONE THIS TYPE OF BEHAVIOR AND ALTHOUGH THE DISTRICT HAS TAKEN STEPS TO SUPPORT OUR AFRICAN AMERICAN STUDENTS AND STAFF, THIS RECENT INCIDENT DEMONSTRATES HOW MUCH MORE SUPPORT IS NEEDED,” THE STATEMENT SAID. “WE URGE FAMILIES TO ALSO TAKE TIME TO TALK WITH THEIR STUDENTS ABOUT THE DAMAGING EFFECTS OF RACIST BEHAVIOR. COUNSELING IS AVAILABLE AT ALL OF OUR SCHOOL SITES FOR ANY STUDENTS WHO MAY NEED SUPPORT.”

Source: Black Enterprise

ONLY FANS the video and image sharing site made huge headlines recently when they announced Hey were going to be moving in another direction from allowing sexually explicit content on its platform. Only Fans CEO in a statement said that the reason for the ban was actually issues with its banking partners,

That news hit some members hard and some felt betrayed as a lot of people have now started earning a living on the platform and some have been earning some big money and earning big money for the site as well.

Well as quick as something can change things can change again. Only Fans tweeted earlier today

“Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. Only Fans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.”

One constant is change…

Source: The Verge

