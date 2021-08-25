The Buzz
HomeThe Buzz

The Buzz – Kanye West: Not For Long, White High School Students Go Viral, & Only Fans Is Back.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Kanye West Won’t Be Kanye West Anymore…

Well that’s if a judge approves his name change. Yup, Kanye has formally filed for a name change in LA. His plan is to change his birth name Kanye Omari West to his longtime nickname “YE” 

And according to what TMZ reports they say Fact is, in California, unless there’s evidence a name change is designed to commit fraud or other shenanigans … the judge will approve it.  So, this will get a sign off by the judge.

Pitchfork has contacted his representatives for comment. The rapper’s name change comes amid preparations for his third listening event for Donda. And he’s currently in the process of replicating his childhood home in Chicago’s Soldier Field ahead of the event on Thursday.

Source: TMZ / Pitchfork

 

 

And as some things change some things stay the same… theres a high school in Salinas california that have some of its white students that were in a video that went viral showing them torturing a Black doll they named Shaniqua. which shows a number of students from Salinas High School in Salinas, using racial slurs while holding the doll. The students abused the doll, stomped on it, ran over it with a fellow student’s car, and put the doll in various sexual positions, according to Newsweek.

The video was posted to an Instagram account called “Shaniqua.shs,”  and after going viral viral, the account was made private and later deleted.

Following backlash, The Salinas Union High School District issued a statement on their website:

“THE SUHSD DOES NOT CONDONE THIS TYPE OF BEHAVIOR AND ALTHOUGH THE DISTRICT HAS TAKEN STEPS TO SUPPORT OUR AFRICAN AMERICAN STUDENTS AND STAFF, THIS RECENT INCIDENT DEMONSTRATES HOW MUCH MORE SUPPORT IS NEEDED,” THE STATEMENT SAID. “WE URGE FAMILIES TO ALSO TAKE TIME TO TALK WITH THEIR STUDENTS ABOUT THE DAMAGING EFFECTS OF RACIST BEHAVIOR. COUNSELING IS AVAILABLE AT ALL OF OUR SCHOOL SITES FOR ANY STUDENTS WHO MAY NEED SUPPORT.”

Source: Black Enterprise

 

 

ONLY FANS the video and image sharing site made huge headlines recently when they announced Hey were going to be moving in another direction from allowing sexually explicit content on its platform. Only Fans CEO in a statement said that the reason for the ban was actually issues with its banking partners

That news hit some members hard and some felt betrayed as a lot of people have now started earning a living on the platform and some have been earning some big money and earning big money for the site as well.

Well as quick as something can change things can change again. Only Fans tweeted earlier  today

“Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. Only Fans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.”

  One constant is change…

Source: The Verge

 

…and that what’s happening inside the Buzz

abuse , album release , black doll , California , Chicago , Donda , High School Students , Instagram , Interesting Headlines , Judge , Kanye West , name change , October , Only Fans , platform , policy change , Racial Slurs , Ryan Da Lion , salinas , sexual explicit , shaniqua , social media , soldier field , Suspended , the buzz , torture , tweet , video , ye

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Three Dead After Drive-By Shooting Happens While Filming…

A trend turns deadly in Shreveport, Louisiana when a drive-by shooting happened as a group of men participate in The…
08.25.21

Why Are Black Families Pretending To Be White…

Black American homeowners are being forced to whitewash their homes just so they can receive a fair price on their…
08.24.21

FDA Grants Full Approval For Pfizer Vaccine

The two-dose vaccine has been approved for individuals age 16 and older. Health officials hope the action by the FDA…
08.24.21

Prayers Pour In For Rev. Jesse Jackson And…

Both vaccinated, the couple were hospitalized for breakthrough COVID-19 as the delta variant rages on.
08.23.21

Should HBCUs Get Reparations? A New Book Makes…

With Adam Harris’ new book, 'The State Must Provide,' the conversation around giving reparations to Black people for the institution…
08.23.21

Michigan Black Couple Gives A Fist Bump &…

A Black couple from Michigan who had their home shot at by a 25-year-old white man due to his anger…
08.20.21

Date Night On The D Train: Cops Looking…

32-year-old MTA motorman Terrell Harris is currently being sought out by authorities for giving his girlfriend, 28-year-old Dominique Belgrave, access…
08.20.21

OnlyFans To Ban Pornography From Its Platform In…

The company has paid more than $5 billion to content creators since being founded in 2016.
08.20.21

BLM Protesters Getting Paid After ‘Karen’ Law Violated…

David Elmendorf, a former ice cream shop owner in upstate New York, has been ordered to pay $4,500 after being…
08.20.21

Cops Are Using Shady Algorithms That Barely Work…

Micheal Williams was just trying to help a neighbor in need when his life was completely upended by a horrific…
08.20.21
Close