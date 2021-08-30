The Buzz – Candyman Makes History, 65 Years Later This Happened Again, & Naomi and Serena Get To The Bag

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Buzz:

‘Candyman’: Nia DaCosta Becomes First Black Female Filmmaker To Open Pic To No. 1 At Domestic B.O

Ok, so the new candy man movie made its debut over the weekend and it was a smash hit… grossing a 20.4 million dollar opening and with those numbers not only did it take the number one spot at the box office but director Nia DaCosta becomes the first Black female director to debut a movie in the No. 1 weekend spot as well.

And shes far from done making history as she is currently in production on the highly anticipated Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, which makes her the first Black woman to direct a Marvel Studios picture. The superhero film scheduled to be released Nov. 11, 2022.

Source: Deadline

NAOMI OSAKA AND SERENA WILLIAMS RANKED AS FORBES’ HIGHEST-PAID FEMALE ATHLETES IN 2021

Forbes 50 world’s highest paid athletes list came out and and topping the list of highest-paid female athletes in the world for a second year in a row is none other than Tennis phenoms Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams.

The data is divided into earnings on-the-field like salaries, bonuses, and prize money and off the field things like appearance fees, licensing income, endorsement deals, and equity stakes athletes have sold in off-the-field earnings.

So Naomi lands at the top of the list with annual earning of $60 million and Serena Williams Is the Second Highest Paid Female Athlete with Annual Earnings of$41.5 million

At 39 years old, Serena Williams is one of the most popular female athletes in the world and although she sits at number 2 currently. Shes been the worlds highest paid female athlete in 2016, 2017& 2018. So not too bad at all.

As for the top paid overall… believe it or not its Connor Mcgregor from the UFC with a whopping 180 million

Dak Prescott Cowboys QB lands at number 4 and Lebron James takes the 5 spot.

Source: Black Enterprise

More history took place as a big shout is in order for Camille A Brown.

The first Black woman in 65 years to direct and choreograph a Broadway show. Tony award-nominated choreographer Camille A. Brown will direct the upcoming production of For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf. The play is set to start showing in 2022.

The last Black woman to direct and choreograph was Katherine Dunham, who served in both roles for her dance company in a three-act dance on Broadway in 1955.

Source: BE

..and that is whats happening inside The Buzz

