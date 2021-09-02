The Buzz
Oprah Gets Called Out; R Kelly Trial Has A First; & Baltimore Teacher Gets Arrested

Rose McGowan brags about dropping ‘bombs’ after branding Oprah ‘fake’ 

So actress Rose McGown is trending right now because she went on a twitter tirade and in all of that she called out Oprah.  

She tweeted that she believed Oprah Winfrey faked her support for the #MeToo movement.

She posted a photo of the 67-year-old talk show host and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein together, saying, “I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah. I wish she were real, but she isn’t.”

“From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon’s [sic] victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizard,” she added.

Ouch…wonder if Oprah and her team will have any response.

Source: Page Six

 

The Minister Who Married R. Kelly And Aaliyah Described Their Secret Wedding For The First Time

So the R Kelly trial is still in motion and there has been some astonishing claims from some of the people that have taken the stand to testify and now for the first time Nathan Edmond  the minister who married the R Kelly and Aaliyah on Aug. 31, 1994, spoke publicly for the very first time.

He said he had no idea who the two artists were and  “A friend of Mr. Kelly’s, who was also a friend and associate of his, asked me to do him a favor,”  so that’s how he got involved.

He said the ceremony was quick like 10 minutes in a hotel in Chicago and The only attendees were himself, Kelly, Haughton, Williams, and “about three other gentlemen” whom he said he did not know.

Before conducting the ceremony, Edmond said he was asked to sign a confidentiality agreement, but he refused, saying it didn’t look legally sound. “I looked at it, I read it, then I kind of chuckled… and said it wasn’t worth the paper it was written on.”

Instead, he was asked to give “his word” that he would never speak about the ceremony, to which he agreed. He was offered somewhere between $25 and $50 to officiate, but he declined the money, he said.

For the wedding ceremony, Edmond said Kelly and Haughton wore matching jogging suits, each with one pants leg rolled up to the knee. 

Prosecutors say Aaliyah was 15 when she wed then-27-year-old Kelly. The marriage was annulled after her parents found out about it.

 

Source: Yahoo  CNN

 

Baltimore City music teacher arrested on child pornography charges 

Lewis Blandon, 38, of Edgewood,  a music teacher at Woodhome Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore City has been arrested on child pornography charges. On August 30, members of the FBI Baltimore Child Exploitation Task Force and the Maryland State Police served a search warrant at the HIS  RESIDENCE AND A preliminary forensic review of HIS electronic devices ..revealed multiple child pornography files. 

Anyone with information about the accused or concerned about contact their child may have had with Blandon is urged to contact law enforcement at 410-265-8080. 

Callers may remain confidential.

SOURCE: wbal

…and that what’ss happening inside The Buzz

 

