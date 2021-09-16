Jay Z Accomplishes A First; The US’s Biggest Coupon Scam; & LA County Needs Vaccination Proof

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

JAY-Z BECOMES FIRST RAPPER TO HAVE A TOP 10 SONG IN FOUR DIFFERENT DECADES

So a big shout is in order for Jay Z… lately its being reported that he is in the running to become an owner of the Denver Broncos an NFL football team but that’s not the only big news he’s got going on… He just made music history…

According to a tweet sent from Billboard Charts, Jay-Z has joined R&B diva Mariah Carey as one of the only recording artists to have a top 10 hit in four different decades the 90s, 00s, 10s and 20s.

His 22nd career top 10 hit comes by way of his feature on @Drake‘s new song “Love All”

Source: Black Enterprise

Virginia Beach woman gets 12 years for what could be biggest coupon scheme in U.S. history

So we know there are a lot of scammers out here in the world but this one is historic. It was described in court papers as possibly the biggest counterfeit coupon scheme in history, costing about 100 retailers and manufacturers more than $31 million in losses.

So Lori Ann Villanueva Talens from Virgina Beach was sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to fraud. Evidently she was designing and printing these high quality realistic looking coupons from her home computer for years. The coupons were so realistic that it took counterfeit coupon experts to confirm they were phony.

The prosecutor said the only thing suspicious about them was the discount amount printed on them. In most cases they would get the item for free or in some instances the coupon exceeded the item’s value, and retailers had to end up paying the shopper for “purchasing” the item.

Her husband played a part in all of this and was sentenced to seven years and three months for his role.

Source: Yahoo

Los Angeles County to require vaccination proof at bars, large events

Vaccination passport and ID cards are no longer a debate in LA County. The US’ largest populated county

the county health department said Customers and employees at bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges will have to have at least one vaccine dose by Oct. 7 and both doses by Nov. 4. It does not apply to indoor restaurants but is recommended.

At outdoor events of more than 10,000 people, attendees will have to verify vaccination or a recent negative Covid-19 test

“This is a reasonable path forward that can position us to be better able to break the cycle of surges,” the health director said.

Source: NBC

…and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

