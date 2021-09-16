The Buzz
HomeThe Buzz

Jay Z Accomplishes A First; The US’s Biggest Coupon Scam; & LA County Needs Vaccination Proof

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

JAY-Z BECOMES FIRST RAPPER TO HAVE A TOP 10 SONG IN FOUR DIFFERENT DECADES

So a big shout is in order for Jay Z… lately its being reported that he is in the running to become an owner of the Denver Broncos an NFL football team but that’s not the only big news he’s got going on…  He just made music history…

According to a tweet sent from Billboard Charts, Jay-Z has joined R&B diva Mariah Carey as one of the only recording artists to have a top 10 hit in four different decades the 90s, 00s, 10s and 20s.

His 22nd career top 10 hit comes by way of his  feature on @Drake‘s new song “Love All”

Source: Black Enterprise

 

Virginia Beach woman gets 12 years for what could be biggest coupon scheme in U.S. history

So we know there are a lot of scammers out here in the world but this one is historic. It was described in court papers as possibly the biggest counterfeit coupon scheme in history, costing about 100 retailers and manufacturers more than $31 million in losses.

So Lori Ann Villanueva Talens  from Virgina Beach was sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to fraud. Evidently she was designing and printing these high quality realistic looking coupons from her home computer for years. The coupons were so realistic that it took counterfeit coupon experts to confirm they were phony.

The prosecutor said the only thing suspicious about them was the discount amount printed on them. In most cases they would get the item for free or in some instances the coupon exceeded the  item’s value, and retailers had to end up paying the shopper for “purchasing” the item.

Her husband played a part in all of this and was sentenced to seven years and three months for his role.

Source: Yahoo

 

 

Los Angeles County to require vaccination proof at bars, large events

Vaccination passport and ID cards are no longer a debate in LA County. The US’ largest populated county

the county health department said Customers and employees at bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges will have to have at least one vaccine dose by Oct. 7 and both doses by Nov. 4. It does not apply to indoor restaurants but is recommended.

At outdoor events of more than 10,000 people, attendees will have to verify vaccination or a recent negative Covid-19 test

“This is a reasonable path forward that can position us to be better able to break the cycle of surges,” the health director said.

Source: NBC

…and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

arrested , Bars , Billboard , breweries , counterfeit , coupon , decades , drake , guilty , health department , health director , hit , Interesting Headlines , Jay Z , jigga , los angeles county , manufacturers , mariah carey , music history , Nightclubs , one dose , phony , Retailers , Ryan Da Lion , scammers , shopper , suspicious , the buzz , The Lion's Den , Top ten , Vaccination , value , venues , virginia beach , wineries , Woman

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

School Committee ‘Karen’ Is Humbled After Questioning Ivy…

A woman did her best Karen impression and was forced to apologize for questioning how an Ivy League-educated Black mother…
09.16.21

Black Ex-Cop Who Killed A White Woman In…

The Minnesota Supreme Court overturned a third-degree murder conviction of Mohamed Noor, the former Minneapolis Police officer who shot and…
09.16.21

Texas-Bred African Brothers Shed Light on Sickle Cell…

North Texas brothers David and Samuel Tshiongo have opened up about their personal struggles with sickle cell anemia in an…
09.15.21

Georgia Cops Kill 12-Year-Old Black Boy In Reckless…

A Georgia family wants answers after their 12-year-old son was killed by police on September 10, after a high-speed chase…
09.15.21

Scammers Stole Surfside Condo Collapse Victims’ IDs To…

Alleged scammers in Florida are accused of stealing the identity of victims who died in the Surfside Champlain Towers South…
09.10.21

Richmond Finally Removes Robert E. Lee Confederate Monument

The historic Robert E. Lee confederate monument in Richmond, Virginia is finally coming down after Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans…
09.08.21

Why Are People Lacing Cocaine With Fentanyl And…

Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is prescribed by doctors to rid breakthrough pain from medical procedures or…
09.08.21

Black Conservative Larry Elder Argues Slave Owners Are…

Larry Elder, the often-controversial Black conservative politician from California, gave a hot take on the idea of reparations during a…
09.07.21

Timeline: Everything You Need To Know About The…

Grammy award winning R&B singer  R. Kelly faces racketeering and sex trafficking charges that span over three decades. Kelly, who…
09.06.21

There’s A Website For Texans To Snitch On…

The website called profilewhistleblower.com popped up on the radar of Twitter users after Texas lawmakers passed the controversial Senate Bill…
09.03.21
Close