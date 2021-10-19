Kanye Offically Changes Name; Soul Train Awards 2021 Has A Venue; & President Biden Is Coming To Bmore

The Buzz
Rapper formerly known as Kanye West is now just Ye

Kanye west has got some new things going on …find out more inside the buzz today…

Kanye Omari West well, that was his old name. He is now known legally as simply YE. His new name is official after a judge granted the change according to the court documents for personal reasons.

Now he’s called himself YE for a long time , he used it for the title of his  album back in 2018 and he’s said in interviews that, he likes that it’s a word used throughout the Bible.

He also has other plans for his new name. His company also filed legal docs to trademark “Ye” for use on “sanitary masks for protection against viral infection.” 

Now along with a new name, new masks, he is also showing off a new haircut which I cannot really describe you have to see it for yourself.

Source: Complex TMZ  APNews

 

BET announces 2021 Soul Train Awards to take place at the Apollo Theater

Showtime at the apollo is a legendary venue with a long history of some great moments in music history. And now the historic venue will again be a part of music history as the  site of The 2021 Soul Train Awards. 

BET announced the partnership to celebrate the Celebrating 50 years of the iconic Soul Train show hosted by Don Cornelius 

BET’s production will be one of the first in-person events at the Apollo since the pandemic

Apollo Executive Producer said “The Apollo is thrilled to partner with BET to host the Soul Train Awards, bringing together three iconic brands that represent Black culture and excellence under one roof. This is an occasion to celebrate, and we look forward to the incredible performances that will light up our stage during the Soul Train Awards.”which will take place on Nov 20th.

 

Source: The Grio

 

And back in Town. 

President Biden to attend CNN town hall in Baltimore Thursday

President Joe Biden is coming to town. He will be a part of a townhall taking place in Baltimore on Thursday to pitch his legislative agenda.

According to CNN, the town hall will be invitation only and will air in a 90 minute live broadcast at 8 p.m.

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper will moderate the event and ask questions the president’s proposed infrastructure legislation.

Source: WBAL

 

…and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz! 

