Dr. Dre Served With Divorce Papers At Cemetery During Grandmother’s Burial

Just when you thought things couldn't get uglier.

Dr. Dre

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Divorces, celebrity or civilian, can get ugly, but this is next level. Dr. Dre was reportedly served with divorce documents while he was in a cemetery burying his grandmother.

TMZ reports that a process server hired by his ex-wife, Nicole Young, tried to serve Dre in the most inappropriate of places.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Dre was at a Los Angeles cemetery Monday to put the woman who helped raise him in her final resting place.

There’s a dispute over where exactly Dre was confronted by the process server. Sources connected to Dre tell TMZ … a process server came up to him at the burial site as Dre was standing by his grandma’s casket and tried serving him. Sources connected to Nicole Young tell TMZ … Dre was served in the cemetery’s parking lot after the burial.

Either way … we’re told Dre recoiled in anger and wouldn’t take the documents in hand. Our Dre sources claim the process server dropped the documents by the gravesite. Our Nicole sources say they were dropped in the parking lot.

Despite the discrepancy on location, c’mon son. 

Apparently, the documents are due to Nicole Young asserting that Dre is shorting her on the attorney fees he was ordered to pay. Dre reportedly forked over $325,433 which insists is the actual fee, but the judge’s order was for $1,555,000, so his ex-wife wants the balance paid.

Safe bet any chance of a future reconciliation is officially a pipe dream.

Dr. Dre Served With Divorce Papers At Cemetery During Grandmother’s Burial  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close