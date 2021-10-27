The Buzz
Two Officers Indicted; George Floyd Statue Vandal Charged; & Baltimore Puts Millions Into Violence Prevention

Two law enforcement officers indicted in death of man shot 76 times during 2016 raid

Two police officers have been indicted on eight counts by a grand jury in connection to the 2016 killing of 26 year old Jamarion Robinson, who was shot 76 times. 

According to authorities Officers were trying  to serve a warrant for Robinson who they believed was responsible for pointing a gun at Atlanta officers and fleeing.

Robinson’s family said their son, who suffered from mental illness, was at his girlfriend’s apartment when 16 officers broke down the door. 

His Mother said “Over 90 rounds were fired at my son, flash-bang grenades were thrown at him, landed on him, burning him. Somebody walked up the stairs, stood over him, and shot down into his body two more times. After that he was handcuffed and drug down a flight of stairs.” 

 Source: CBS

 

Man arrested for allegedly vandalizing George Floyd statue

So remember the George Floyd Statue that was put up in New York part of a Juneteenth celebration and got vandalized. The person responsible was caught on camera throwing paint on the statue but had never been identified, until now.

According to NBC New York. Michael Beals, 37, has been charged with criminal mischief. And in New York, criminal mischief can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony offense with sentences varying from up to or more than a year in prison. 

Source: The Griot

 

 

$50M from American Rescue Plan to help Baltimore violence intervention programs

Back in town it looks like some violence intervention programs will be getting some financial help from the American resuce Plan. Approximately $50 million will go to fight crime in Baltimore City. 

According to Scott’s office, the $50 million investment gives access to resources that the city has never had before.

The money that will support grassroots crime-fighting initiatives in Baltimore City.

Mayor Scott said, “Through this work, we will grow Baltimore’s on the ground capacity to directly intervene in conflicts and disputes before they escalate to violence.” 

Over the next three years, money for other violence prevention efforts will include:

  • $22 million toward gun violence prevention
  • $14 million for re-entry support
  • $5 million for community-based initiatives
  • $500,000 for juvenile justice programs

Source: WBAL

 

And that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

