Get Halloween Ready With This ‘Lion King’ Inspired Makeup Tutorial By MUA Anika Kai

MUA Anika Kai will get you Halloween ready with this Scar-inspired makeup tutorial!

Source: Anika Stewart / @artfulanika

If you’re still wondering what to be for Halloween this year, we’ve got you covered with this simple “The Lion King” makeup tutorial that’ll have you ready for the festive holiday in no time!

MUA Anika Kai shares this step-by-step guide on how to completely transform into the character Scar from the hit Disney movie using makeup products that you probably already have at home.

  1. Follow along using the simple steps below!
  2. Apply foundation that’s a bit darker than you all over your face
  3. Apply full coverage concealer wherever you need a bit more coverage.

  4. Take concealer that’s a little lighter than your skin tone around your mouth, forehead, and down your lips. Also, put a touch under your cheekbones. Blend it out.
  5. Take an angled brush and dark eyeliner to create a dramatic brow. Skip the arch so you’ll have room to later draw a scar.
  6. Take the light concealer and draw a scar that extends upward, like a lightning bolt. Extend that shape under the eyelid as well.
  7. Take a damp q-tip to refine the shape of it more.
  8. Using your eyeliner palette, use dark chocolate and black colors to define your eye crease. Use those same two shades to contour the rest of your face.
  9. Eyeline the inside of your eye using your eyeliner pencil.
  10. Add dimension to your scar using red, black, and grey from your palette.
  11. Take a black gel liner to add the nose and mouth details.
  12. Use the warm red and chocolate shade to blend out the tip of the nose.
  13. Add a bit of the white shade from your palette under your eye. Blend it out with red from the palette.
  14. Create whiskers from whatever’s left on your brush.
  15. Use the light concealer to fill in the lip and finish the look.

Check out the detailed guide below!

 

 

Don't miss…

Transform Into A Glamorous Mermaid For Halloween With This Simple Makeup Tutorial By MUA Anika Kai 

This Simple Lip Tutorial Will Get You Ready For The Perfect Valentine’s Day!

Close