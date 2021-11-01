HBO Max Adds These Classic Black Sitcoms To The Platform [Details Inside]

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

HBO Max just added these classic Black sitcoms to the platform.

Fans are excited for HBO Max’s latest television series additions. HBO Max added The Parent ‘Hood, Martin, The Jamie Foxx Show, Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper and In the House.

These shows were staple situational comedies in the 1990’s. Each show focused on a different comedian or celebrity personality and their unusual families and friends. Take a look at a brief description for each of these classics below:

The Parent ‘Hood

The Parent ‘Hood starred Robert Townsend as the former New York college professor Robert Peterson. It follows him and his wife, Jerri, as they share their Manhattan brownstone apartment with their four children aged 3 to 15 years old. The show that is now available to stream on HBO Max first aired on television from 1995 to 1999 for five seasons.

The Jamie Foxx Show

This show follows Texas native Jamie King, portrayed by Jamie Foxx, who is an aspiring actor who heads to Hollywood in hopes to find fame and fortune in the entertainment industry. To support himself, he works at his uncle’s Los Angeles hotel, the King’s Towers. On the job, he competes for the attention of gorgeous desk clerk Francesca “Fancy” Monroe, who has made it clear that she is not interested in an office romance. Nevertheless, Jamie is determined to hone his skills as an entertainer and move into the limelight.

The series, which was previously available on BET+, debuted in 1996 for five seasons.

Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper

This sitcom followed NBA player Mark Cooper, played by comedian Mark Curry, who becomes a dedicated teacher and basketball coach in Oakland after his playing career ends. When he’s not dealing with his students and players, Mark spends time with his gorgeous female roommate — who he eventually starts dating — and other friends.

The series debuted in 1992 and ran for five seasons.

In The House

Similar to the plot of Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, this sitcom followed former professional football player Marion Hill, portrayed by rapper LL Cool J. After an injury ends his professional football career, Marion Hill agrees to take a job as a “manny” to help his tenant, divorcee Jackie Warren, with her two children, Tiffany and Austin.

The sitcom aired for five seasons from 1995 to 1999.

Martin

Stand-up comedian Martin Lawrence drives this irreverent sitcom as a sexist, cocky and wisecracking radio station talk show host. His girlfriend and eventual wife, Gina, puts up with him — although clashes do occur. Martin’s friends, Tommy and Cole, help him get into trouble. The show aired from 1992 to 1997 for five seasons.

