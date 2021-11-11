5 Veteran Day Facts; Black Civil War Veterans Honored; & Gifts For Veterans In The Maryland Area

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Today is Veterans Day and The U.S. Department of Defense issued 5 facts about the day dedicated to those who served in the us armed forces.

Here are the important facts you should know: Veterans Day does NOT have an apostrophe. The holiday is not a day that “belongs” to one veteran or multiple veterans, which is what an apostrophe implies. It’s a day for honoring all veterans — so no apostrophe needed. Veterans Day is NOT the Same as Memorial Day. Memorial Day is a time to remember those who gave their lives for our country Veterans Day honors all of those who have served the country in war or peace It was originally called Armistice Day, commemorating the end of World War I. World War I officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919. However, the fighting ended about seven months before that when the Allies and Germany put into effect an armistice on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. For some inexplicable reason, the bill set Veterans Day commemorations for the fourth Monday of every October. the first Veterans Day under this new bill was held On Oct. 25, 1971. On Sept. 20, 1975, President Gerald Ford signed another law (Public Law 94-97), which returned the annual observance to its original date starting in 1978. Other countries celebrate it, too, in their own ways and is also called Remembrance Day.

Black Civil War veterans honored with new Virginia memorial

In Virginia they are doing something nice for Black Civil War veterans. They unveiled a new memorial highlighting stories of some of the most prominent figures in the war. The memorial celebrates Black soldiers, the majority of whom were recently freed from slavery, who marched and fought in the war.

Never forget President Abraham Lincoln said it was Black troops who made the ultimate difference in the Civil War.

Heritage | MileOne & Vehicles for Change Present Cars to Veterans

Now back in town…

Some people came together to do something nice for some of the veterans here in Baltimore.

Heriatge, MilOne and Vehicles for Change came together to show some love to some local veterans by giving ten cars to veterans in the area. Providing them with personal transportation that will help transform their lives.

Congressman John Sarbanes, Baltimore County Executive John “Johnny O” Olszewski, Jr., and Carroll County Commissioner Ed Rothstein were on site as the cars were presented.

