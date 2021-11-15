Celebrity News
Dwayne Johnson Makes An Argument For Urinating In Water Bottles During Workouts

When you got to go to the bathroom, well, you’ve just gotta go! However, could the urge to make a “number 1” be so intense that it forces you to do it in a water bottle?

Wrestling champ and Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is an advocate for the no-so-conventional act while working out, but hear The Rock out before you go raining down on his regimen.

Johnson confirmed his leaky habit during a recent interview with Esquire, answering a few rapid fire questions during the publication’s “Explain This” video series. The news first made headlines a few years ago in a story published by Men’s Health back in 2017, and The Rock decided to explain it — hence the title of the video series — to give some context to his odd penchant for peeing.

Take a look at how he broke it down in his own words below, via Esquire:

“It’s not a water bottle that I’ve actually purchased solely for water that you wash and you clean when you’re done using it. These are just bottles that I’m no longer using, and usually, the gyms that I work out in don’t have a bathroom. The Iron Paradise, there’s no bathroom there — it’s just hot, sweaty, and dirty.

I usually stay pretty hydrated. I need to go to the bathroom a lot. Not a lot, but probably a couple of times during every workout I have to go to the bathroom. So, I break out the bottle.”

The Iron Paradise he mentions is actually a traveling gym that allows for the Jungle Cruise star to get his workout in wherever he goes, which makes a lot of sense given the subject at hand that we’re discussing. If peeing in water bottles keeps you dedicated to the workout and looking as ripped as The Rock, well, we might have some things to learn — not to mention a few Aquafina bottles to empty out!

Watch Dwayne Johnson’s interview with Esquire below to hear him talking about a few other things in addition to water bottles filled with pee:

