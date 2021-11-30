Rihanna Is A National Hero / Steve Harvey Is A Judge / & Miss USA Is A Black Woman.

Who Is Elle Smith? Meet Miss USA Pageant Winner 2021 and Miss Kentucky

Congratulations is in order for Miss Kentucky, Elle Smith, who is now the new Miss USA. With the win she is the second woman from Kentucky to win Miss USA and she will now represent the United States at the Miss Universe 2021 pageant set for December 12th, in Israel.

So black girl magic strikes again as the Miss USA crown will again be worn by a black woman and what makes it even more special is that this was her very first ever pageant.

She has stated that she takes her roles in pageants, especially as a Black woman, seriously and confirmed that one of her biggest inspirations in the pageant world is fellow African American and Polish American Cheslie Kryst, attorney and Miss USA 2019.

Elle graduated from the Florence University of the Arts in Florence, Italy, in 2018 with a degree in journalism and political science and she also graduated from the University of Kentucky’s (UK) College of Communication and Information in 2020.

Congratulations to her.

