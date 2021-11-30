Rihanna Is A National Hero / Steve Harvey Is A Judge / & Miss USA Is A Black Woman.

- Barbados Honors Rihanna as National Hero During Republic Ceremony
So we know Rihanna is a proud Bajan she loves her Barbados. She was already named an ambassador for the island back in 2018. Well now after Barbados has just declared itself a republic and has replaced Britain’s Queen Elizabeth as head of state with its very first President Dame Sandra Mason, Rihanna has been declared a national hero of Barbados.
The Prime Minister said, “On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you, the designee, for national hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty,”and “May you continue to shine like a diamond and continue to bring honor to your nation by your words, by your actions, and to do credit wherever you shall go.”
With her new declaration, Rihanna becomes only the second woman and the 11th person to be declared a national hero of Barbados. And she now has the right to use the title “Right Honorable” in front of her name.
The Right Honorable Rihanna
Source:Rolling Stone
- Judge Steve Harvey Set for January Premiere at ABC
Speaking of adding titles. Steve Harvey is doing it too. He’s adding judge to his name as he gets ready for the premiere of his new show on ABC called… Judge Steve Harvey.
It’s going to be a 10 episode comedic reality series featuring, “Real-life people with real-life conflicts presenting their case in his courtroom, from family disputes, unpaid bets, sour friendships and everything in between.
Steve Harvey said in a statement. “Viewers tuning into Judge Steve Harvey will watch as I tackle tough and, at times, entertaining issues while also providing much-needed advice and good old-fashioned common sense to the litigants in my court.”
Judge Steve Harvey, which premieres Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 8 pm.
Source: The Root
- Who Is Elle Smith? Meet Miss USA Pageant Winner 2021 and Miss Kentucky
Keeping with the new title theme.
Congratulations is in order for Miss Kentucky, Elle Smith, who is now the new Miss USA. With the win she is the second woman from Kentucky to win Miss USA and she will now represent the United States at the Miss Universe 2021 pageant set for December 12th, in Israel.
So black girl magic strikes again as the Miss USA crown will again be worn by a black woman and what makes it even more special is that this was her very first ever pageant.
She has stated that she takes her roles in pageants, especially as a Black woman, seriously and confirmed that one of her biggest inspirations in the pageant world is fellow African American and Polish American Cheslie Kryst, attorney and Miss USA 2019.
Elle graduated from the Florence University of the Arts in Florence, Italy, in 2018 with a degree in journalism and political science and she also graduated from the University of Kentucky’s (UK) College of Communication and Information in 2020.
Congratulations to her.
Source: Newsweek
….and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz