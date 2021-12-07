Cardi B Joins Playboy; Jusse Smollett Takes The Stand; & Nick Cannon’s Youngest Son Passes Away.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Playboy Announces Cardi B as Its First-Ever Creative Director-in-Residence

So Cardi B is joining Playboy and she is excited about it. She is officially Playboy‘s first creative director in residence. According to an announcement from Playboy, Cardi B will “provide artistic direction across co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activation.” She’ll also serve as “founding Creative Director and a founding member of Playboy’s upcoming creator-led platform, Centerfold.”

Cardi B said in a statement “It is a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family. I can’t believe this is real,” “For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already – I can’t wait! I’m also excited to launch our new creator-led platform, Centerfold. Creators today deserve to express themselves freely and unfiltered. They deserve to feel safe in their creativity and sexuality.

I think Cardi is going to do very well in that role. I just got a feeling.

Source: The Root

Jussie Smollett Testifies He Had an Intimate Relationship With Alleged Attacker at His Trial

This Jussie Smollett case is still going on and as yesterday he actually took the stand and spoke to some of the incidents that took place. During his testimony he revealed that he had an intimate relationship with his alleged attacker.

He said they visited a strip club earlier then after went to some bathhouses where they messed around a little, participated in some sexual acts, and even did drugs. It was after all that happened and he was on his way home when the attack took place.

As for some of the other details in the case, AP reports Smollett said the $3,500 check was meant to cover the cost of nutrition and training while he was out of town. Not to pay the brothers for the hoax.

He said the “on the low” text was about an herbal steroid that helps with weight loss that was illegal in the U.S. but available in Nigeria and not about pulling off the attack.

Now it looks like they’re pointing the finger on each other.

Smollett is charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct for making a false police report about the alleged attack

Source: AP News

Nick Cannon’s 5-Month-Old Son Zen Dies of Brain Cancer

Remember when Nick Cannon was going viral for fathering multiple children with multiple women. Well in some very sad and unfortunate news. Nicks youngest son Zen has passed away at the age of 5 months from brain cancer.

Nick said “I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out,” he said. “He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was two months I noticed he had this nice sized head too — a Cannon head. We didn’t think anything of it. But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine.”

That’s when they found out he had fluid building in his head and it was a malignant tumor. The baby had brain surgery and a shunt to drain the fluid.

Cannon shared that things got worse after Thanksgiving and that “This weekend I made an effort to spend the most quality time with Zen and he said tearing up that is was the last time he held his son. Saying “You can’t heal until you feel,” he told the audience, adding that he’s at work so soon after because this is all he knows, calling the episode a “celebration of life” for Zen.

That has to be a tough to deal with. Condolences, blessings and strength to Nick and his family.

Source: Entertainment Tonight

and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz!

