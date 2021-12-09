The Most Powerful Women List; Mass Shooting Survivors File Lawsuit; & Aide Arrested For Handgun In The US Capitol.

The Buzz
Rihanna, Beyoncé & Taylor Swift Make Forbes’ 2021 List of World’s 100 Most Powerful Women

So the Most powerful women in the world may sound like a list of superheroes but it is real and there are some names that you are very familiar with on that list.

Like number 85, Serena Williams, she has nearly 20 corporate partners, and her $94 million in career prize money they say is twice as much as any other female athlete has made.

Ava Duvernay was number 80, the director was the first woman of color to direct a $100-million-grossing film.

Queen B… Beyoncé was No. 76 They said her on the run II tour pulled in more than $250 million in revenue then add in her clothing line ivy Park along with her Coachella documentary and the homecoming show too. She’s not doing too badly.

Rihanna came in at 68 and we know she is one of the newest members of the billionaires club with her cosmetics line Fenty Beauty generating more than $550 million in revenue in 2020.

Thasunda Brown Duckett is number 45 she is a strong force in the financial world she was named the president and CEO of TIAA.

Oprah Winfrey is number 23 and we know about her media empire.

At number 2 is our Vice president Kamala Harris

And number one is Mackenzie Scott the ex-wife of Amazon owner Jeff Bezos.

Source: Forbes

 

Mass shooting survivors filing $100 Million lawsuits against Oxford Schools

Now remember that mass school shooting in Michigan where the kid shot and killed four of his classmates with a gun he got as a gift from his parents. Well the survivors are filing two $100 million lawsuits against the school district and employees.

One federal lawsuit accuses school officials of failing to stop an attack that inflicted physical and psychological injuries on students

according to the lawsuit Multiple parents alerted Wolf to the online threats on Nov. 16, prompting the principal to send an email to parents that said, “I know I’m being redundant here, but there is absolutely no threat at the HS…large assumptions were made from a few social media posts, then the assumptions evolved into exaggerated rumors.”

 

Source: The Detroit News

 

Aide arrested after bringing gun to US Capitol complex

One of the office buildings at the US capitol was put in a shelter in place order after multiple reports that a staffer had brought a gun into the building.

In a statement from the United States Capitol Police they said this morning officers “spotted the image of a handgun in a bag on the x-ray screen” and 57-year-old Jeffrey Allsbrooks, was tracked down four minutes later and arrested. The statement also said he is being charged with carrying a pistol without a license.

This incident occurred just hours before President Joe Biden was set to visit the US Capitol Thursday to attend a tribute ceremony for the late US Sen. Bob Dole.

Source: CNN

…and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz!

 

