Rare But Real Twins Born With Different Birthdays & Years; Coaches Force Student To Eat Pizza As Punishment; A Fire In Baltimore Jail

Calif. Twins Born in Different Years 15 Minutes Apart — Brother in 2021 and Sister in 2022

Its a new year and for one family it came with a new blessing well actually two. A mother in California gave birth to fraternal twins Alfredo and Aylin but the crazy thing is they have different birthdays and they were born in different years. Yes, ok so this rare occurrence went down like this. First on new years Eve at 11:45 pm Alfredo was born then 15 minutes later on January 1st 2022 they welcomed his twin sister Aylin to the world. And there you have it, Twins born with different birthdays in different years. At birth Aylin weighed in at 5 lbs., 14 oz., while her big brother Alfredo weighed in at 6 lbs., 1 oz.

Here’s a fun fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) there are typically 120,000 twin births every year in the United States and that makes up just over 3 percent of all births.

Well big congratulations to them and the new additions to their family wishing them health & strength.

An Ohio high school athlete is suing his coaches for allegedly forcing him to eat pizza with

pepperoni grease as a punishment for missing an off-season workout

Now this story is crazy just because you never really know who is teaching and educating your children and what they are saying and doing to them. In this case what they make them do.

According to a lawsuit in Ohio district court a high school junior is suing his former football coaches for allegedly forcing him to eat pizza with pepperoni on it all because he missed an off season workout.

The problem is the student who is a Hebrew Israelite reminded his coaches of his religious dietary restrictions and that he cannot eat pork. So his coaches took the pepperoni off and gave him an ultimatum to either eat the pepperoni grease pizza or get kicked off the team. meanwhile the other members of the team had to keep on running until he finished the pizza. Then after finishing the entire pizza they made him run.

According to the lawsuit forcing football players to eat food as punishment is nothing new and the coaches themselves said “they had previously and routinely punished their football players by requiring them to eat miscellaneous products for breaking rules and regulations of the football team.

the coaches have since been let go and the student is suing for $10 million in damages, claiming that he “became the subject of threats and ridicule from his teammates and the general public” and “was forced to enroll in a different school and football program” due to safety concerns.

State Fire Marshal investigating arson at Baltimore Jail

Now back in town there was a fire reported at the Baltimore City Jail near Central Booking. The fire took place inside the facility according to a tweet from The Maryland State Fire Marshals Office. Luckily Firefighters were able to put out the fire within minutes and its being reported by the Baltimore City Fire Department that a total of 28 people were treated for minor smoke inhalation while four people, three inmates and one correctional officer, were transported to local hospitals for evaluation.

The Deputy State Fire Marshall determined that three separate fires were intentionally set in the common area on the 5th floor items included paper products, clothing, and a heavy-duty plastic rolling food cart.

And that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

